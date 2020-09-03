President of All Elite Wrestling Tony Khan was a part of the media call ahead of AEW All Out, which is set to take place on September 5, 2020. During the call, Tony Khan spoke about various things and went on to take a huge shot at WWE and WrestleMania 36.

Tony Khan claimed that "Double or Nothing kicked the crap out of WrestleMania". AEW Double or Nothing is considered to be the biggest show of the new promotion, with many fans comparing it to WWE's WrestleMania. These bold claims for Tony Khan are surely going to spark some debate among wrestling fans.

AEW All Out 2020

Originally scheduled to take place in the Sears Center, in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, AEW All Out 2020 was moved to Jacksonville, Florida due to the current COVID-19 pandemic as there is still a ban in large gatherings in Illinois. This will be the second edition of the PPV, after AEW All Out 2019, which saw Chris Jericho defeat Adam Page to become the inaugural World Champion.

AEW All Out 2020 will see Jon Moxley defend his world title against MJF. Some other top matches on the card include Chris Jericho taking on Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem Match.

