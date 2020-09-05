MJF reveals why he chose AEW over WWE

MJF will challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley world the title at All Out later tonight. MJF left Moxley a bloody mess on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite ahead of their match.

MJF was interviewed by Inside The Ropes recently and the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship spoke about why he chose to sign with AEW instead of WWE and other promotions:

Everybody was making a bid for MJF at that time, that’s not hyperbole, that’s the genuine truth. When people found out my MLW contract was coming up, I was getting contacted by everybody. Deep down, I wanted to be part of something new and something fresh and something where I’d be able to control everything going on with me, because I knew if I went to the other place, and this isn’t me shitting on the other place, it’s just a fact, they would try to change me, and there is nothing to change H/T: 411Mania

Matt Hardy reveals why he is a big fan of MJF

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Hardy revealed that he's a big fan of MJF. Hardy said that MJF reminded him of his character Big Money Matt from IMPACT Wrestling. Hardy also teased a future feud between MJF and himself:

He’s great. I’m a big fan of what he does. It reminds me of Big Money Matt a lot. Even when we did the double turn with Matt Hardy and EC3 and I turned into Big Money Matt, which was the iconic Matt Hardy from the Ring of Honor days coming in as the biggest star in the history of the business and all these rookies are just stepping into the ring and lucky to share a ring with you. It reminds me of that and especially his level of commitment. I give him props on those because he’s totally committed to what he does, and he does a great job with it. And he’s also oozing with confidence and on top of everything, he’s just excellent at everything he does. So he’s great. I definitely think down the road I could see something with MJF and Big Money Matt in some capacity either together as a team or versus one another. H/T: 411Mania

MJF will be hoping to be the AEW World Champion before tonight ends. Looking at the fact that the Paradigm Shift is banned from tonight's match, MJF will be happy with his chances.

Matt Hardy will also be in action later tonight. He will be facing Sammy Guevara at All Out in a Broken Rules match.