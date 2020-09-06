AEW All Out - Best and Worst - Former WWE Superstar debuts, Big mistake with top faction, Match continues after legendary star's injury

AEW All Out was a great night of pro wrestling although there were a couple of misses. There were three title matches on AEW All Out and none of them disappointed. We also saw the first ever Mimosa Mayhem match at AEW All Out which definitely makes the Best. The Casino Battle Royal was also great and saw the debut of a former WWE Superstar. However, his unfortunate botch is one of the worst from tonight's show.

We also had a scary moment with Matt Hardy at All Out and the decision to continue the match has to be questioned. Let's take a look at the full best and worst list from AEW All Out before I give them all away.

#3 Best - Matt Sydal's AEW debut and the Casino Battle Royal

Let's start off with the Casino Battle Royal. After the terrible segment that promoted this match on the go-home episode of Dynamite, the Battle Royal came as a pleasant surprise. It didn't take up more time than it needed to and we saw fast-paced action throughout the match including a good showing from a number of AEW stars.

The Casino Battle Royal also saw the AEW debut of former WWE, NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Sydal. Apart from one unfortunate moment, it was a great showing for Sydal who was one of the last few to be eliminated from the match.

#3 Worst - Matt Sydal's botch at AEW All Out

Matt Sydal will want to forget this one. While his debut was great, it did include one spectacular botch soon after he came in at No.21. Sydal went for the Shooting Star Press and for some reason it went totally wrong and he landed on his back. Thankfully, Matt Sydal wasn't injured after this botch and seems to be fine.