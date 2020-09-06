AEW All Out did not disappoint. The show had a number of fantastic matches and we saw a number of storylines either conclude or move on to the next level.

We had 3 title matches on the card tonight at AEW All Out including the AEW Women's Championship, the AEW Tag Team Championships, and the AEW World Championship. We also had the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem Match between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy.

There was also a scary moment at AEW All Out during the Broken Rules match during Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara. It looked like Matt Hardy may have a concussion and the referee threw up an 'X'. The match did continue for a few more minutes with Hardy quickly beating Sammy Guevara.

The Dark Order didn't have a good night at AEW All Out, losing both their matches on the show.

AEW All Out Preshow results

Serpentico w/Luther vs Joey Janela w/Sonny Kiss

Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss have been on a roll as a tag-team recently and got a chance on the AEW All Out pre-show against Luther and Serpentico.

Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss didn't disappoint and added another win to their record tonight. The finish of the match saw Joey Janela hit Serpentico with a Flying Elbow Drop from the top rope before getting the winning pinfall.

AEW All Out Results: Joey Janela defeated Serpentico

GRADE - C

Private Party vs John Silver and Alex Reynolds

The next match on the AEW All Out pre-show saw Private Party take on John Silver and Alex Reynolds. This match was a very entertaining way to end the pre-show. Both teams impressed and showed that they have bigger things coming in the future. John Silver and Alex Reynolds came close to winning on a couple of occasions but it was Private Party's night. They hit Silver with the Gin and Juice to pin him and leave with another big win.

AEW All Out Results: Private Party def. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

Grade - B-