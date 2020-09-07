Matt Hardy released from hospital after injury scare at AEW All Out 

AEW wrestler Matt Hardy has seemingly been released from the hospital nearly 24 hours after sustaining a disturbing head injury at AEW All Out.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed on his official Twitter account that after staying the night in the hospital to undergo further evaluation, Matt Hardy has now been released.

"Am told Matt Hardy was released from the hospital."

Matt Hardy sustained a horrifying head injury during the Broken Rules match against Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out on Saturday night. During the match, Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara fell off a scissor lift to crash through two tables. However, Matt Hardy's body missed the first table, and the majority of the second table, causing his head to crash into the solid concrete floor backstage at Daily's Place. Afterward, Matt Hardy appeared to be knocked out for five to ten seconds.

The match was initially paused as doctors and referees attended to him, but Matt Hardy was eventually cleared and finished the match. This involved climbing up a 15-foot scaffolding and sending Sammy Guevara crashing to the floor.

Reby Hardy was unhappy with AEW's treatment of Matt Hardy's injury?

During the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan stated that the health and safety of the wrestlers and performers is the most important thing in AEW. Tony Khan revealed that he personally stopped the match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara, ringing the bell to pause the match and allow Doctor Sampson to check on Hardy.

Tony Khan then explained that Matt Hardy passed concussion protocol during the match and was therefore cleared to compete by Dr. Sampson. In addition, Matt Hardy passed concussion protocol after the match was completed but was sent to the hospital as a precaution. Matt Hardy appeared to be ok.

Tony Khan’s opening remarks regarding Matt Hardy during the #AEWAllOut media scrum: pic.twitter.com/qaJ1ztamhT — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 6, 2020

However, Matt Hardy's wife, Reby Hardy, provided an update on Matt Hardy's condition on Sunday. Reby Hardy revealed that despite passing AEW's concussion protocol, Matt had indeed suffered a concussion.

Reby Hardy also stated that additional imaging was required after Matt Hardy had completed his CT scan at the hospital. Reby Hardy would then also go on to take a shot at AEW before she changed her Twitter account to private.

Reby Hardy provided fans with an update on Matt Hardy's condition

Thankfully, it would now appear that Hardy is on the road to recovery after being released from the hospital. We'll keep you updated on the situation as more news comes out.