Following his match with Sammy Guevara at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view, Matt Hardy was taken to a hospital. During the match, Hardy landed hard on the floor in a disturbing spot, following which the doctor came out to stop the contest. Hardy continued the match and went on to register a victory over Guevara.

Later, it was revealed that the doctor had cleared Hardy to continue the match. Matt's wife, Reby Hardy, was furious over what happened and didn't mince her words while slamming him on Twitter. Now, Reby has posted an update on Matt's injury at the show, and it isn't good news in the slightest. Reby stated that additional imaging was required after Matt's CT scan was done. She added that Matt has suffered a concussion.

Reby then went on to take a shot at All Elite Wrestling and made her Twitter handle private.

Reby takes a shot at AEW

Matt Hardy's fall and its aftermath didn't sit well with fans

As soon as Matt Hardy continued the match, fans stormed to Twitter and expressed their disappointment over it. Many slammed AEW for not stopping the match after the fall. Reby had been tweeting out her concern all this time, and her fears have unfortunately come true. Here's hoping that Matt Hardy makes a full recovery soon.

We'll keep you updated on the situation as and when more news comes out.