Matt Hardy's outing against Sammy Guevara at tonight's AEW All Out event didn't go as planned. At one point during the match, Hardy took a scary fall and landed hard on the floor. The doctor rushed to end the match, but Hardy decided to continue, which didn't sit well with fans one bit. It was later revealed that the doctor cleared Hardy of his own volition, and wasn't pressurized by him, into doing so.

Matt Hardy's wife Reby was seething with anger after witnessing what transpired at the event and took to Twitter to make it clear that she wasn't happy with Matt for his decision to continue the match. Reby dubbed Matt "the #1 idiot" in this scenario while slamming a fan who told her to stop blaming everyone else for Matt's choice.

Check out the screengrab below:

Reby's response to a fan

It's clear as day that Reby Hardy wasn't pleased with how Matt Hardy and AEW handled the situation

If it had been for Reby, the match would have ended the moment Matt Hardy took the scary fall. Judging by her tweet bashing her husband, Reby is still unaware that it was the doctor's decision to clear Hardy to continue the match, moments after the fall. It would have been wise for Matt to let the contest end at that point itself, instead of putting himself at risk. Tony Khan provided an update on the situation during the media scrum and made it known that Hardy is completely okay.