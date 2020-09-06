Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone give major update on Matt Hardy's injury after AEW All Out

At AEW All Out, Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara made waves on social media for all the wrong reasons. At one point during the match, Matt Hardy hit the ground in an incredibly scary visual. A doctor came out and ended the match, but Hardy was having none of it. He continued with the bout and emerged victorious when all was said and done.

Fans were livid as they witnessed what just happened and collectively bashed AEW on social media. Following the event, AEW President, Tony Khan, gave an update on Matt Hardy, who was rushed to the hospital soon after his match.

Khan stated that Hardy is doing well, and is going to make a full recovery. Khan also revealed that he sent the doctor to end the match, who cleared Hardy on the protocol. Khan finished off by saying that the doctor wasn't pressured at all by Hardy to clear him.

Tony Khan: Yes, there was time to make a proper decision about Matt Hardy. Dr. did clear him, Matt did not pressure him, Doc Sampson would not be convinced by Matt to keep him in. #AEWAllOut — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) September 6, 2020

Matt would not have been able to overrule the doctor, per Tony Khan. #AEWAllOut — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) September 6, 2020

Another update on Matt Hardy came out moments ago. Tony Schiavone stated that Hardy passed the concussion protocol and was taken to the hospital for additional scans.

Matt Hardy update: He passed concussion protocol and went to the hospital for additional scans/X-rays.#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/WXTsN6F3dM — GIFSkull IV - Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 6, 2020

Matt Hardy's spot during his outing with Guevara didn't sit well with the fans. Thankfully, it looks like the situation isn't as bad as it was made out to be initially. Here's hoping that Matt Hardy comes out of the situation unscathed.

Hardy has been feuding with Guevara for some time now, and it all came down to his big match on Saturday at the All Out. Only time will tell if Guevara moves on to other things or if he will try to exact revenge on Hardy following the loss.