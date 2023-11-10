5 Best MJF matches in AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF to his fans, is one of the finest athletes and performers to grace the ring in recent times. It's no wonder then, that he appears twice on the list of the top ten merchandise sellers for AEW, once as part of his tag team with Adam Cole and once again as a singles wrestler. Here are the 5 best matches that MJF has put out in AEW.

#5. MJF and Jon Moxley brutalize each other at AEW All Out 2020

Jon Moxley and Better than You clashed at AEW All Out in 2020, when Moxley was the reigning AEW World Champion and MJF wanted the taste of gold. The match had everything that makes a classic - some vicious spots, high-flying shenanigans and the sequence that proves both will not stop and will tap into something deeper into themselves, and darker.

The bulild-up to the match was incredible, with both of them undefeated in AEW going in. The emotion that the two could build in the ring made the match all the better.

#4. CM Punk and MJF Dog Collar match was a no cliche, gory prop match

Wrestling is sometimes criticized for what's essentially its carnie origins - the prop matches. Like, having a match decide who a particular woman will be the valet of, so on and so forth.

A Dog Collar Match is a harkback to those kind of matches, and both Punk and The Salt of the Earth ensured that it doesn't become another cliched one. When they were put into the situation at AEW Revolution 2022, let's just say both made complete use of the steel chain that held them together.

#3. Better than You proved himself to Darby Allin at Full Gear 2021

This 2021 Full Gear match between Friedman and Allin will go into the annals of wrestling history as one of the greatest. It is the perfect example of two gifted individuals who simply refuse to lie down and let the other person win.

The Two Year Vet once again showed what he can be capable of when the chips are down - and the crowd went wild. His 'come at me' attitude, matched with Allin's 'Gonna get you' thought process, that was enough to make this one a classic.

#2. Bryan Danielson and Salt of the Earth work a 60-minute marathon

With both Bryan Danielson and Maxwell on the same roster, they had to clash sometime or the other - and when they did, they created history. The 60-minute Iron Man Match at Revolution 2023 is one of the most gruelling matches in wrestling.

A typical 60-minute Iron Man Match is enough for the wrestlers involved to command respect from everyone in the wrestling community. Danielson and the current AEW World Champion went the whole mile in this one. With the action spilling out of the ring, foreign objects used, and with several high-flying spots, this match never gets old. Interestingly, MJF wore the mask that's been haunting the AEW roster for his entry in this one.

#1 Adam Cole and The Salt of the Earth brought brotherhood to their match All In 2023

Adam Cole and Maxwell Jacob Friedman are tag-team partners, but that didn't stop them from having an incredible match at All In, 2023. The two fought, the two competed, and the two came together in the ring like only two versatile professional wrestlers can.

The match had a unique story to tell as well, that of two friends fighting it out, but still coming out as the best of friends at the end of it all. Such a unique storyline required two unique wrestlers, and MJF and Cole fit the bill perfectly.

Which one is your favorite match out of all these? Tell us in the comments section.

