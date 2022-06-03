5 best pipebomb promos in wrestling history: MJF destroys Tony Khan and AEW; Vince Russo calls out WWE legend live on PPV

Pipebomb promos have captivated wrestling fans throughout history. These work shoots can blur the line between reality and fiction when done well. Usually stemming from a legitimate issue between the wrestlers, management, or both, they can help to further a storyline or build a star.

This past week on Dynamite, MJF cut a blistering promo on All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan. Their issue has been brewing for several months due to a contract dispute. The Salt of the Earth was allowed to air his grievances in a manner that stunned the wrestling world.

It resulted in the 26-year-old becoming the hottest star in the entire industry. The promo details will be discussed further, but it's safe to say that this one pipebomb will define the rest of the Long Island native's career, regardless of whether he stays in AEW or moves on to WWE.

But MJF is not the only wrestler to utilize the pipebomb promo to great effect. Here we look at five of the all-time best pipebomb promos in pro wrestling history:

#5. Paul Heyman pipebomb: ECW owner shoots on WWE roster at One Night Stand 2005

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Tommy Dreamer says Vince McMahon did not want Paul Heyman involved with ECW One Night Stand wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/tommy… Tommy Dreamer says Vince McMahon did not want Paul Heyman involved with ECW One Night Stand wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/tommy… https://t.co/pxIPUMtEX7

Paul Heyman's emotional rant at ECW One Night Stand 2005 became the template for all future pipebomb promos. He maniacally laid waste to the invading RAW and SmackDown roster members.

ECW had been gone for nearly five years after going bankrupt in 2001. Vince McMahon, along with WCW, eventually acquired it. After the highly successful DVD release of The Rise & Fall of ECW documentary, WWE saw an opportunity to resurrect the promotion for one night only in 2005, putting out a critically-acclaimed pay-per-view that captured the spirit of the old ECW.

Halfway through the show, former owner Heyman came down to the ring and paid tribute to the hardcore fans at the Hammerstein Ballroom who came to see their favorite stars. The Messiah of Extreme cut a heartfelt promo, thanking fans and ECW wrestlers before turning his attention to the WWE 'invaders.' What happened next was legendary.

Mocking JBL's WWE title reign, Edge's behind-the-scenes relationship with Lita, and Eric Bischoff, Heyman used the home-field advantage to his benefit as he tore WWE's brass to shreds. It was as controversial as entertaining, and the ECW faithful hung on to every word with extreme satisfaction. It was a cathartic moment that lived long in every pro wrestling fan's memory.

#4. Bret Hart pipebomb: Hitman loses his temper and shoves Vince McMahon on Raw, March 17, 1997

Bret Hart's profanity-laced rant on live TV in early 1997 was as unprecedented as groundbreaking. The Raw Is War segment was the first time the long-time fan favorite cursed on-screen and acknowledged that Vince McMahon was the owner of WWE. Previously, he was only known as a commentator to fans.

Following another title match where he came up short against Psycho Sid, Hart snapped and shoved McMahon to the ring floor before ripping into him and the WWE. He aired his grievances about being screwed out of the world title picture and the vulgarness of the product propagated by the likes of Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold.

The pipebomb would plant the seeds for a rivalry with The Rattlesnake going into that year's WrestleMania 13 and the harbinger for the Attitude Era just a few years later. A truly significant moment in pro wrestling at the time.

#3. Vince Russo pipebomb: WCW creative fires Hulk Hogan live on PPV at Bash at the Beach 2000

WCW Worldwide @WCWWorldwide [This Day in WCW History] Vince Russo Swerves/Shoots, Hulk Hogan Quits WCW - Bash at the Beach [July 9th, 2000] http://t.co/on426i0ok3 [This Day in WCW History] Vince Russo Swerves/Shoots, Hulk Hogan Quits WCW - Bash at the Beach [July 9th, 2000] http://t.co/on426i0ok3

Bash at the Beach 2000 led to Hulk Hogan's controversial exit from WCW. It was a particularly explosive moment as it came after Jeff Jarrett laid down for The Hulkster to get a tainted victory for the WCW World Heavyweight championship.

Later in the night, head booker Vince Russo came to the ring, addressed the fans, and promised them that they'd never have to see the NWO leader again.

The pipebomb was caused by Hogan turning down a request by Russo to lose to Jarrett. The initial plan was for Hogan to win the title and leave WCW. He was supposed to return later in the year to face Jarrett and determine who the real champion was.

However, many of WCW's major talents had a creative control clause in their contracts. It meant that, for example, Hulk Hogan could decide when and if he was going to lose on any particular night. He utilized this leverage at Bash at the Beach 2000, causing Russo to make an extraordinary decision whose effects are still felt today.

Russo walked down to the ring and threw the WCW Championship at Hogan. Jarrett proceeded to lay down, and Hogan got the pin. The Hulkster went on the microphone and said:

“This is the reason this company is in the d*** shape it’s in, because of bull**** like this.”

That wasn't the way it was supposed to go. Bischoff and Hogan were in a limo heading to the airport, and neither was aware of the unplanned pipebomb promo Russo would deliver afterward. Hogan filed a lawsuit against WCW for defamation of character and denying him his creative control clause, which eventually got tossed out.

#2. CM Punk pipebomb: Straightedge Superstar class out Vince McMahon on Raw, June 27, 2011

Knive45 @Knive_45

#AEWDynamite CM Punk remembers the pipe bomb CM Punk remembers the pipe bomb #AEWDynamite https://t.co/HxSN9bz3vK

CM Punk broke the fourth wall on the June 27, 2011 edition of WWE RAW, delivering the biggest promo of his career. The pipebomb catapulted The Straightedge Superstar to the main event scene, and he became one of WWE's top draws before his acrimonious departure from the company.

Punk sat on the entrance ramp and talked his heart out about everything he hated about the company. From John Cena and The Rock being pushed over him to being held down despite grabbing every imaginary brass ring.

He name-dropped Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar, Ring of Honor, and even New Japan Pro Wrestling, all taboo topics at the time. The significance of every word out of his mouth rings true to this day. He couldn't complete his rant, thanks to WWE cutting off his microphone, but it went down in history as one of the best moments of the PG era.

There was no better promo in the 2010s, and it has come to define CM Punk's WWE run in many ways. The pipebomb will always be associated with the Chicago star, and as it turned out, it might have inspired the younger generation.

#1. MJF pipebomb: Salt of the Earth demands that Tony Khan fire him on Dynamite, June 1, 2022

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral I'm still reeling over that MJF pipebomb promo from last night. I've watched it 10 times by now.



That "signing ex-WWE guys" line was a massive stinger to AEW. It was so brutal it has Dave Meltzer worried it'll hurt the company in the long run.



Do you agree with Meltzer? I'm still reeling over that MJF pipebomb promo from last night. I've watched it 10 times by now. That "signing ex-WWE guys" line was a massive stinger to AEW. It was so brutal it has Dave Meltzer worried it'll hurt the company in the long run. Do you agree with Meltzer? https://t.co/lUqhivnnkJ

AEW wrestler MJF cut his very own pipebomb as he went on a profanity-filled tirade, blasting AEW President Tony Khan and demanding that he fire him from the promotion.

The Salt of the Earth criticized Khan for favoring former WWE stars instead of giving him more money. He channeled his rage at fans for being uneducated and not getting the respect he deserved for creating "moments after moments." He ended his promo by calling Khan a "mark" and dared him to fire instead of waiting out his contract.

The shocking verbal assault felt like the culmination of a bitter dispute between the two parties, dramatically spilling onto television. AEW fans chimed in immediately and praised The Salt of the Earth for what many call the promo of his career.

It'll be fascinating to see how AEW approaches MJF's situation. The promo sparked buzz from the wrestling world, and how the company capitalizes on the momentum will be crucial.

