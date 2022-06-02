"Better than Punk's" - AEW fans praise MJF's promo on Dynamite

Earlier on AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) had a segment to seemingly address his Double or Nothing loss against Wardlow.

However, The Salt of the Earth went off on the Jacksonville-based company, especially its President, Tony Khan. He unleashed tirades on how Khan was favoring the former WWE stars instead of giving him a lot more money.

The Long Islander continued his rage by calling the fans uneducated and that he didn't get the respect he deserved for creating "moments after moments." He ended his promo by calling Khan a "mark" and dared him to fire him if the CEO didn't give him a boatload of money.

After the emphatic promo, AEW fans chimed in immediately and praised The Salt of the Earth for being real, whether it's work or shoot. One user even proclaimed that the promo was better than CM Punk's pipebomb in WWE in 2011. Others said that he was a generational talent and that the company should capitalize by re-signing him.

Check out these fan reactions:

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206



I wouldn’t be surprised if CM Punk had something to do with this too



I’ll be watching this one, over and over. They took Punk in Vegas against Cena and made it their own, MJF vs Tony Khan and AEW. Microphone being cut, and all…I wouldn’t be surprised if CM Punk had something to do with this too #AEWDynamite I’ll be watching this one, over and over. They took Punk in Vegas against Cena and made it their own, MJF vs Tony Khan and AEW. Microphone being cut, and all…I wouldn’t be surprised if CM Punk had something to do with this too #AEWDynamite https://t.co/4x5845lkBU

CC @sheslaydaily



It had to be said, I don’t care if it’s a work or a shoot



#AEWDynamite Mjf is spitting facts and didn’t tell one lieIt had to be said, I don’t care if it’s a work or a shoot Mjf is spitting facts and didn’t tell one lieIt had to be said, I don’t care if it’s a work or a shoot #AEWDynamite

Melissa @melissax1125



still not over the MJF promo. gonna watch that 10000x.. this week alone. 🤯 tonight’s #AEWDynamite is top 3 of all time for me.still not over the MJF promo. gonna watch that 10000x.. this week alone. 🤯 tonight’s #AEWDynamite is top 3 of all time for me.still not over the MJF promo. gonna watch that 10000x.. this week alone. 🤯

Matt Raines @RainesMatt MJF is a generational talent. In that ring, on that microphone, hell even at commentary, nobody can touch him. I’ve never seen anything like that in pro wrestling. Having said all that… he’s definitely re-signing with AEW but he could convince anyone he’s not. #AEWDynamite MJF is a generational talent. In that ring, on that microphone, hell even at commentary, nobody can touch him. I’ve never seen anything like that in pro wrestling. Having said all that… he’s definitely re-signing with AEW but he could convince anyone he’s not. #AEWDynamite

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WWEGareth MJF should be laughing all the way to the bank.



He's clearly their biggest star and he made tony crumble and pay the price. MJF should be laughing all the way to the bank.He's clearly their biggest star and he made tony crumble and pay the price.

Jon Draper @iamjondraper It’s so refreshing to see someone in this business committed to being a bad guy character, and not do a wink and a nod so people on the Internet will tell them how great they are in real life.Bravo, MJF. It’s so refreshing to see someone in this business committed to being a bad guy character, and not do a wink and a nod so people on the Internet will tell them how great they are in real life.Bravo, MJF.

Sonny The Jobber @SonnyTheJobber



#AEWDynamite MJF is really something else... a generational talent. If MJF really leaves, it will be a major loss for AEW. This guy is a gem. MJF is really something else... a generational talent. If MJF really leaves, it will be a major loss for AEW. This guy is a gem. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/N9Hf36mLAc

You can check the full results of today's Dynamite here.

Booker T thinks AEW star MJF would be a commodity in WWE if he goes there

During the latest episode of The Hall of Fame, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T stated that if The Salt of the Earth signs with the sports entertainment giant, he will be a big star.

"I really think a guy like MJF - people say, a lot of people say if he goes to WWE he's going to get buried - I think if MJF went to WWE, he would be one of the biggest stars this world has ever seen."

With what transpired earlier, it will be very interesting to see how AEW approaches The Salt of the Earth's situation. The latter's promo definitely sparked buzz from the wrestling world that will be talked about for years to come.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far