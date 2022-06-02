"Better than Punk's" - AEW fans praise MJF's promo on Dynamite

Earlier on AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) had a segment to seemingly address his Double or Nothing loss against Wardlow.
However, The Salt of the Earth went off on the Jacksonville-based company, especially its President, Tony Khan. He unleashed tirades on how Khan was favoring the former WWE stars instead of giving him a lot more money.
The Long Islander continued his rage by calling the fans uneducated and that he didn't get the respect he deserved for creating "moments after moments." He ended his promo by calling Khan a "mark" and dared him to fire him if the CEO didn't give him a boatload of money.
After the emphatic promo, AEW fans chimed in immediately and praised The Salt of the Earth for being real, whether it's work or shoot. One user even proclaimed that the promo was better than CM Punk's pipebomb in WWE in 2011. Others said that he was a generational talent and that the company should capitalize by re-signing him.
Check out these fan reactions:
Booker T thinks AEW star MJF would be a commodity in WWE if he goes there
During the latest episode of The Hall of Fame, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T stated that if The Salt of the Earth signs with the sports entertainment giant, he will be a big star.
"I really think a guy like MJF - people say, a lot of people say if he goes to WWE he's going to get buried - I think if MJF went to WWE, he would be one of the biggest stars this world has ever seen."
With what transpired earlier, it will be very interesting to see how AEW approaches The Salt of the Earth's situation. The latter's promo definitely sparked buzz from the wrestling world that will be talked about for years to come.