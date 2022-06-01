Booker T says AEW wrestler "would be one of the biggest stars" in the world if he joins WWE

Booker T feels that MJF would become a huge star if he were to leave AEW and join WWE.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has spoken honestly about his contract situation in AEW and how he would be interested in joining WWE if he was offered a better contract. The AEW star is reportedly at loggerheads with Tony Khan over a new deal, which will expire in 2024.

On the latest Hall of Fame show, Booker T stated that MJF will be treated like a big star if he were to join McMahon's company and won't be "buried" like many fans feel he would:

"This thing with MJF, does it have some bite to it? Is it something that could really, really happen? I think so. I really think a guy like MJF - people say, a lot of people say if he goes to WWE he's going to get buried - I think if MJF went to WWE, he would be one of the biggest stars this world has ever seen. Just because I think like this as well - in AEW, who's talked about the most there, in an upward scale, in a positive way, as far as perhaps being the next big thing as far as professional wrestling goes? My thing is, this guy has got all the cards and it's just about how he play 'em." [From 18:45 to 19:35]

Booker T feels that MJF is a pro wrestler who thinks about making the most money, which, he said, CM Punk recently stated as well.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wants to give MJF a big contract

A recent report has disclosed that Vince McMahon may be willing to give MJF a massive contract if he were to join AEW's rival.

“One source in WWE told me that MJF is seen as such a commodity that his recent and tractable behavior on and off-air with AEW wouldn’t deter Vince McMahon from making him a lucrative offer."

One of McMahon's closest associates in the company, Bruce Prichard, is in good terms with MJF, with the two working together in the MLW promotion. This, perhaps, could maybe play a part in the AEW star switching sides.

As the situation continues to play out, time will tell what happens next.

