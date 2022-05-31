Backstage WWE reaction to MJF's issues with AEW; Vince McMahon reportedly willing to offer him a lucrative contract

AEW star MJF had a falling out with Tony Khan around two months ago regarding his contract and no-showed a meet-and-greet event ahead of Double or Nothing. They are reportedly set to have a sit-down meeting to discuss the ongoing situation.

During a recent PWTorch audio show, Wade Keller commented on how people within WWE are reacting to the situation. He stated that the higher ups would be willing to offer The Salt of the Earth a lucrative contract offer, and Cody Rhodes' portrayal in WWE has played a big role in his impression of how he’d be presented in the company.

“A source within WWE with knowledge of MJF’s stature among top WWE management indicates MJF is coveted and would likely be given a lucrative contract offer. In fact, it’s more than one source giving me information that with a big overlap on this. More than one source says that the treatment Cody has received by WWE on and off-air has given him a good impression of how he’d be featured in WWE if he were to make the jump. In other words, if Cody was buried or was given promises that were kept, maybe MJF would be handling this differently," said Keller. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Prior to the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, it was rumored that Friedman had booked a flight out of Las Vegas where the event was being held. Many people thought he wouldn't appear on the show, but he showed up and was defeated by Wardlow.

MJF's situation with AEW reportedly won't deter Vince McMahon from making him a lucrative offer

The Salt of the Earth is one of the biggest stars in AEW right now, and WWE would most likely be interested in signing him after his contract expires in 2024. His former rival, Cody Rhodes, has been featured as a top star on RAW.

Wade Keller also noted that his issues with Tony Khan won't stop WWE from signing him in the future.

“One source in WWE told me that MJF is seen as such a commodity that his recent and tractable behavior on and off-air with AEW wouldn’t deter Vince McMahon from making him a lucrative offer. Although a falling out with AEW could take away considerable leverage for MJF, his value to WWE would remain high. They need people. He’s young, he’s good, and he’d be paid accordingly, regardless of his reputation in AEW. Now maybe that changes a little bit with the headache that Vince McMahon feels Sasha Banks and Naomi put him through, but maybe not. But his reputation, in general, might take a blow if details about his latest interactions with Khan and AEW reflect poorly on his professionalism.”

Friedman is reportedly not expected to appear on AEW programming in the near future. He was written off TV for some time after being taken out on a stretcher at Double or Nothing. Fans will have to wait and see what happens as this situation continues to unfold.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think MJF is going to sign with WWE at some point? Yes No 6 votes so far