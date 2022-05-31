Latest news on the ongoing situation between MJF and AEW

New information has been revealed in the ongoing saga between MJF and All Elite Wrestling.

Controversy surrounded Maxwell Jacob Freidman's bout with former henchman Wardlow at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view this past Sunday. Many rumors suggested that the star would miss the event over a contract dispute with AEW boss Tony Khan.

Although the match did end up happening, MJF was defeated by Wardlow in a one-sided match that saw the Lond Island native being powerbombed relentlessly. Afterward, Friedman was taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

Now, however, more information on the ongoing contract situation has been revealed. According to Fightful Select, MJF and Tony Khan are set to sit down for a meeting. Although the reports also mention that it is unclear if this aspect is a work or not, it is clear that the story overall did not start out this way.

The report also stated that no answer was provided to Fightful when they pressed for further information on the matter.

Contract talks between AEW and Maxwell Jacob Friedman have not materialized over the last few weeks but were expected to come to a head at Double or Nothing weekend.

What happened between MJF and Tony Khan?

Maxwell Jacob Friedman and AEW owner Tony Khan had a falling out around two months ago.

The fallout was apparently about MJF's contract, with the star feeling as though he wasn't being paid like a top talent. It was then reported that the Salt of the Earth would get his demands, but talks have since then come to a standstill between the star and AEW President Tony Khan.

He also no-showed the fan meet and greet ahead of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view and was reported to be taking a flight out of Las Vegas.

Friedman also made some expletive-filled tweets about All Elite Wrestling during the buildup to Double or Nothing.

It will be interesting to see if Maxwell Jacob Friedman can resolve his issues with AEW in the near future.

