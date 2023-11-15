5 betrayals that could happen at AEW Full Gear 2023

AEW Full Gear is the next big upcoming pay-per-view that will broadcast on November 18 this year. The match card is stacked, and there are enough feuds, angles, and characters to do what is wrestling angle gold - betrayals.

Wrestling fans love a good betrayal, and the deeper the con, the better. Today, let's take a look at five betrayals that can happen at AEW Full Gear 2023.

#5. Ric Flair gives outside interference and allows Sting to be beaten down in AEW

Ric Flair is currently on Sting's side, but you never know when that might change - and a pay-per-view is the perfect time for a betrayal. The big match that has three people facing three others – Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus – can have his happen.

Flair, of course, has been through several betrayals and has himself turned on The Stinger many times in the past. That makes him the perfect candidate to do the deed, this time in AEW.

#4. Mariah May decides to move away from Toni Storm

Hikaru Shida will face Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. And Mariah May, who proclaims herself to be one of the biggest Storm fans, could tilt the tables by betraying her idol, the Timeless One. Mariah has returned from Stardom in Japan and has the wrestling experience to give Storm a tough time.

There have been several arcs of lesser-known wrestlers who follow others and finally betray them, so this would not be a novel idea but something that would add a pop to the proceedings.

Hikaru Shida has one of the finest in-ring acts in AEW and would be the perfect buffer for her opponent to be betrayed, thereby starting a whole new feud.

#3. The Young Bucks join hands with Don Callis against Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, who have banded together as The Golden Jets, are pitted against The Young Bucks at Full Gear. While Jericho is part of the tag team, there's always the chance of Don Callis and his family tumbling out into the arena to deliver a brutal beatdown on The Ocho.

And this time, with The Young Bucks on the other side, there's every chance that the Jackson brothers join the melee and help lay waste to The Golden Jets.

#2. Adam Cole finally breaks away from MJF

MJF is one of the most popular wrestlers in AEW and in the industry at large. His partner and best friend, Adam Cole, is currently injured but could still play a part in MJF's match.

The situation is ripe for Cole to break away from the Salt of the Earth, even if they are the best of friends and tag team partners. The Salt of the Earth is penciled in for a match with The Gunns on the pre-show, and this time around, MJF's tag team partner hasn't been revealed yet.

Cole could raise Maxwell's hopes by coming into the match as his tag team partner, only to betray him. This would, of course, set the course for several more connected storylines.

#1. Adam Copeland betrays Sting

Adam Copeland is currently in a feud that has him aligned with Sting and Darby Allin against Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus. While the line-up itself is great, Copeland's swerve would really bring about some freshness, something that is much-needed in the storylines at the moment.

Copeland is a master on the microphone and can pull off a heel turn like few others. If done right, the former Edge could have the audience eating from the palm of his hand.

What do you think about these potential swerves? Tell us in the comments section.

