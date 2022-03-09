5 biggest fallouts from AEW Revolution 

AEW Revolution was the company's first pay-per-view of the year, and it did not disappoint. There was never a dull moment on the show, which was stacked with splendid matches across the four-hour runtime. Tony Khan certainly seems to have cracked the code for presenting spectacular pro-wrestling.

Storylines for many wrestlers saw progression at the pay-per-view, including some massive fallouts.

In this article, we look at the five biggest fallouts from the AEW Revolution 2022.

#5 Chris Jericho refuses to resolve differences with Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho was finally put down by Eddie Kingston!

Chris Jericho's feud with Eddie Kingston has developed quite organically over the last couple of weeks. The Mad King was very vocal about the apparent manipulative nature of Le Champion in managing his stable, the Inner Circle. This led to bad blood between the two wrestlers, and while Jericho did try to resolve the quarrel before, Kingston was not open to it.

At the Revolution match, things came to head and Eddie Kingston was able to emerge victorious. What was surprising, however, was the Mad King offering his hand as a sign of peace. Even more surprising was the fact that Jericho refused the handshake.

The possibility of this feud being far from over still looms, along with a chance of Jericho turning heel. Only time will tell how the story progresses from this point on.

#4 Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson tease an uneasy alliance

Will the two veteran rivals become allies?

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson also kept their promise of bleeding together in their match. Their bout was drawn out, by the end of which both veteran wrestlers seemed exhausted. The American Dragon was not pleased with how Mox was able to snatch the win with a quick pinfall, and both of them started brawling after the official match ended.

While the referees tried to stop the two veterans from fighting, William Regal made his debut. It was only after he appeared and slapped both Mox and Bryan that they stopped trading blows. Regal even went on to convince both of them to settle their differences.

While Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson did shake hands as a sign of peace, there was hardly any heart behind the gesture. It remains to be seen whether this tentative alliance will stand the test of time, or if they will be back at war again soon.

#3 Adam Cole loses his first official singles match in AEW

Adam Cole was building up a lot of momentum before the Revolution pay-per-view. Don Callis made an appearance earlier during the event, claiming that Adam Cole would be a good AEW world champion until Kenny Omega comes back.

However, the Panama City Playboy, quite predictably, could not win his biggest match yet against Hangman Adam Page for the title. It is worth noting that this was his first official loss in the singles category.

Now that BayBay has lost his big chance to win the AEW World Championship belt, his future seems uncertain. Fans are now left wondering how his storyline will progress.

#2 Young Bucks and ReDragon come to blows at AEW Revolution

Kyle O'Reilly @KORcombat There is zero issue between us & the Bucks besides maybe friendly competitiveness. Upmost respect for those guys whereas I have no idea where Mowgli & Dino droppings get off disrespecting us ALL last night. Bucks x reDRagon at Revolution will destroy those time traveling hippies! There is zero issue between us & the Bucks besides maybe friendly competitiveness. Upmost respect for those guys whereas I have no idea where Mowgli & Dino droppings get off disrespecting us ALL last night. Bucks x reDRagon at Revolution will destroy those time traveling hippies!

While the Young Bucks and ReDragon seemed to have started as unconventional allies to take down the Jurassic express in their match, things did not go as planned. In a thrilling three-way clash, the Elite and Undisputed Era could not keep their alliance together as a fight broke out between the four men. This resulted in Jurassic Express retaining the gold after a resilient display.

Despite their earlier tweets displaying friendliness, the alliance seems to be all but over. It will be interesting to see if this broken friendship results in a new feud, or whether they reconcile in order to dethrone the Jurassic Express.

#1 Wardlow betrays MJF at AEW Revolution

The dog collar match between CM Punk and MJF was a nail-biter from start to finish. MJF was as adept in the ring as he was on the mic, and he put up an impressive display of talent in going toe-to-toe with the former WWE champion. Near the end, however, The Salt of the Earth called for Wardlow's assistance, asking him for the diamond ring.

This led to perhaps the biggest pop of the evening, as Wardlow pretended not to have the diamond ring with him. CM Punk was able to capitalize on the momentary distraction and overpower MJF.

What made it even better was how Mr. Mayhem revealed that he had the ring all along, effectively causing MJF to lose the match by leaving him defenseless. This marks Mr. Mayhem's first big step on the path to leaving MJF's side.

Fans finally got to see Wardlow come out of Maxwell's dominance, and are eagerly waiting for what comes next in his storyline.

A WWE legend is scared that a promising AEW star may not have a long career. More details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande