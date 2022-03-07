Jurassic Express beat the Young Bucks and former WWE tag team in thriller at AEW Revolution

The AEW tag titles remain in the grasp of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus after they retained the gold against reDRagon and the Young Bucks. In a thrilling three-way clash, the Elite and Undisputed Era could not keep their alliance together as a fight broke out between the four men.

The start of the match saw the two teams co-exist, looking to systematically dismantle the Jurassic tandem, taking turns tagging in and out. Despite their marriage of convenience, it didn't take long for the two teams to realize that whilst working together, neither were going to emerge victorious.

All three teams went to war with one another with high spots, false finishes, and multiple maneuvers aplenty. After Jungle Boy endured relentless offense and pinfall attempts, he would eventually score the pin to retain the titles.

Who's next for the AEW World Tag Team Champions?

After retaining against reDRagon and the Young Bucks, Jurassic Express are in need of new challengers for the gold they possess. The Acclaimed are the current #1 ranked tag team and appear poised for the next opportunity at the tag team championships.

Former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR sit on the cusp of the rankings and had good showings in the recent tag team battle royale matches. Fourth-ranked in the table are previous challengers to Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, the Sons of a Gunn, Austin, and Colten Gunn.

Private Party have been on a rocky road as of late with Matt Hardy, Andrade, and the rest of the AHFO, but they remain in good stead for another shot as they sit in third place. But fellow Revolution victors Malakai Black and Brody King, the Kings of the Black Throne, lurk behind Anthony Bowens and Max Caster as the number two ranked team.

