AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts: 5 Biggest news stories - Chris Jericho's crazy stunt, Miro to win a major title? (May 5, 2021)

This week's AEW Dynamite was bound to be an enjoyable ride. The Blood & Guts match was billed as the main showcase from this special episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite.

Fans were promised bloody warfare, and that is exactly what they got. In addition to the main event, this week's show featured some major advancements in the AEW and TNT Championship scenarios. The Young Bucks' next challengers for the tag team titles were also determined.

As a whole, this has to be one of the most newsworthy AEW episodes of 2021 so far.

Here are the five biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts (May 5, 2021).

#5 Miro could become the new AEW TNT Champion next week

Darby Allin has carried AEW Dynamite as the main attraction for several weeks in a row. In recent memory, he has elevated the TNT Championship's status to a new level.

While Allin didn't defend the title this week, he appeared on the show to brawl against the relatively new duo of Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Page and Sky have recently targeted Sting and Allin in AEW. As they were being interviewed on the Blood & Guts special episode, the TNT Champion attacked both of them.

Unfortunately for Allin, his retribution against Page and Sky cost him deeply. Page eventually threw him down the concrete steps of Daily’s Place.

Despite Darby Allin's feud with the two men escalating this week, he received his next big challenger for the TNT title on the same episode. Later that night, Miro revealed that he would challenge Allin for the TNT Championship next week.

"In seven days, the world will find out what happens when the man who doesn’t mind dying meets the man who doesn’t mind killing him!” said Miro.

Miro had been teasing this development for a while, and it finally kicked into high gear on the Blood & Guts special episode.

This won't be just any other title defense, as the factors surrounding it indicate that Miro could very well win the championship next week. Judging by Darby Allin's current stint, he will likely team up with Sting to face Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky soon.

Meanwhile, fans have been advocating for Miro's title reign in AEW for several months. With that in mind, will the higher-ups take a risk and book him as the loser of this encounter after so much anticipation?

For the first time in a while, it legitimately feels like Darby Allin's TNT title run could end in a few days.

