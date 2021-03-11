AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Surprising confrontation, Inner Circle betrayed and reunited (March 10, 2021)

From Christian Cage's first Dynamite appearance to The Inner Circle's war council segment, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

While AEW Revolution ended on a sour note last Sunday, the follow-up episode of Dynamite was a momentous show. Over the last few days, Tony Khan's promotion has been criticized for a major botch that occurred at the end of the Revolution pay-per-view.

However, AEW managed to step up and redeem themselves to a certain extent on Dynamite.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (March 10, 2021).

#5 Penta El Zero Miedo brought up Cody Rhodes' unborn baby in a heated AEW Dynamite segment

At AEW Revolution, Cody Rhodes hurt his left shoulder during the Face of the Revolution ladder match. As a result, he lost the multi-man contest and couldn't earn a shot at Darby Allin's TNT Championship.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Cody wrestled Seth Gargis in an exhibition match. Cody's left shoulder was taped up to sell the injury. Despite the shoulder, he quickly defeated Gargis to pick up an easy victory.

After the match, The American Nightmare was interviewed by Tony Schiavone regarding the shoulder injury. This segment turned into a heated moment when Penta El Zero Miedo interrupted him from the Spanish announcers' team. Alex Abrahantes acted as the translator between Penta and Cody.

Penta was also a participant in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. He dubbed himself the "Lord of Lucha Libre" if Cody was the "Prince of Pro Wrestling." The Mexican star claimed that Cody's injury would have been even worse had they faced off in a one-on-one match instead.

Matters escalated when Penta said he would have hurt Cody's arm to a point where the latter wouldn't be able to pick up his yet-to-be-born child. This statement triggered Cody, as the two stars immediately engaged in a brawl and had to be separated from each other.

Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Cody Rhodes is a feud that sprang out of nowhere. Their conflict was established pretty efficiently during this week's AEW Dynamite, and fans can't wait to see what will happen next between them.

