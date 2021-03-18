AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Bloody women's warfare, two stars to leave their factions? (March 17, 2021)

From faction-related drama to an Unsanctioned Lights Out main event, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick's Day Slam may not have been the most engaging special episode as a whole. But the main event ensured that this episode would have a special place in the history of AEW Dynamite.

How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (March 17, 2021).

#5 Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston teamed up for the first time in their AEW careers

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston faced IMPACT Wrestling's Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Gallows and Anderson recently lost their IMPACT World Tag Team Championships to FinJuice at the Sacrifice pay-per-view. The title loss allowed AEW to book them in a losing position this week without any major consequences.

As a result, Moxley successfully rolled up Anderson and earned a victory for himself and Kingston. After the match, The Good Brothers assaulted Moxley, which led to Kenny Omega getting involved in the one-sided brawl.

Advertisement

Even though Kingston tried to help out his friend, the numbers were stacked against the babyfaces. Eventually, The Young Bucks ran out and talked down their pseudo-allies to prevent them from seriously injuring Moxley and Kingston.

The Bucks made it clear that they didn't approve of Omega and his crew's actions inside the ring. Matt and Nick Jackson did not engage in The Elite's hand gesture taunts either.

It seems that the AEW World Tag Team Champions have broken off their friendship with Kenny Omega as well. Since The Good Brothers are no longer the IMPACT Tag Team Champions, it is possible that they could challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships soon.

After all, Don Callis is the main catalyst behind The Elite's drama. It makes sense for him to push for Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson's inclusion in AEW's tag team division.

1 / 5 NEXT