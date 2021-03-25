AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Britt Baker fires shots at WWE legend, major alliance teased? (March 24, 2021)

From Christian Cage's AEW in-ring debut announcement to a TNT Championship main event, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

After last week's special episode, AEW returned to its normal programming format this time around. It's almost as if the increased frequency of special Dynamite shows has spoiled the fans to a certain extent. As a result, the latest episode felt smaller in terms of scale, although it was still quite entertaining from start-to-finish.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (March 24, 2021).

#5 Christian Cage will make his AEW in-ring debut against a former TNA rival

"Out Work Everyone" is Christian Cage's latest motto, and it was announced that he will finally embark on that path from next week's AEW Dynamite.

During the latest episode, Cage was hanging out with Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) and Dante Martin in the backstage area. Apparently, he imparted a great deal of knowledge to the young stars. Varsity Blonds and Martin were scheduled to team up against MJF's newly-formed faction — The Pinnacle.

SCU's Frankie Kazarian interrupted the segment to ask a legitimate question. When will the "work" start for Christian Cage? The "work" itself will start from next week's show, according to Cage. He challenged Kazarian to step up to the occasion, and the latter gladly accepted the offer.

The two men have crossed paths several times in TNA, back in 2007. In their last major singles match, Frankie Kazarian defeated Christian Cage in a ladder match.

Check out Christian Cage vs. Kaz from Genesis 2007.



However, on next week's AEW Dynamite, Cage will likely emerge as the victorious competitor.

