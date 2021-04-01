AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Cody's best friend betrays him, what's next for Miro? (March 31, 2021)

From multiple returns to a chaotic main event, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

This particular episode maintained an exhilarating tone from start-to-finish. Not only did the episode showcase some newsworthy moments, but it also delivered in terms of quality.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (March 31, 2021).

#5 Don Callis put the final nail in the coffin for The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega's friendship in AEW

"Don't you feel anything for the people that love you?" - @TheDonCallis.

Don Callis lived up to his reputation as a scheming villain during this week's AEW Dynamite.

In a backstage interview with The Young Bucks, Callis interrupted the segment to have a word with Matt Jackson. Callis degraded Matt in front of the camera, asking him if he was dead inside for not helping out Kenny Omega last week.

Their one-sided discussion reached a boiling point when Callis slapped Matt across the face. The latter almost fell for the bait, but he didn't retaliate immediately.

Later, Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers faced Laredo Kid and The Lucha Brothers in a trios match.

Members of both teams wrestled in a quick back-and-forth succession of moves, but Omega eventually picked up the victory for his team. While Omega celebrated with his buddies after the match, Jon Moxley entered the scene.

The Young Bucks also joined Moxley and charged inside the ring, as the heels instantly retaliated. Clearly, Don Callis and Matt Jackson's backstage segment led Matt and his brother, Nick, to finally embrace their stance against Omega.

Next week, Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks will team-up against Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers in a trios match. The drama between Omega and The Young Bucks seems to have finally reached a straightforward narrative. Let's hope their current situation doesn't lead to another reunion anytime soon.

