"I think it would be gruelling" - MJF previews a future AEW Blood & Guts match against The Inner Circle

MJF formed his own stable in AEW known as The Pinnacle a few weeks ago on Dynamite after months of planning. His partners in the stable are Tully Blanchard, Wardlow, Shawn Spears and FTR.

The faction debuted over on AEW Dynamite when MJF finally turned on Chris Jericho. He revealed his new group, who then collectively proceeded to to beat down Le Champion's Inner Circle.

Since then, fans have speculated about a potential Blood & Guts match between the two stables. In an interview with Will Gavin and Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, MJF addressed this possibility.

"After watching all of these Lights Out matches and Deathmatches and Hardcore matches- after being in the ring with Jon Moxley and unfortunately, at points, being outside of the ring in his comfort zone, where he would be able to use the guard rails and the posts, I think a Blood & Guts match between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle would go down as the most barbaric match in the history of professional wrestling. I think it would be gruelling, I think it would be terrifying"

"I don't know if that's something I want to put my body through nor do I know if that's something I wanna put my boys in The Pinnacle through. However, if it did come down to that, we've seen it before, I can get just as sadistic as the rest of them if you cross me. I have proven that over and over again . . . However, like I said, if that match were to occur I do believe that it would go down as the most historic match in the history of my promotion, AEW"

MJF spoke to @talkSPORT and outlined The Pinnacle's intentions, how the group was formed - everything you need to know about the stable about to take over @AEW.@The_MJF | @DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @RealWardlow | @Perfec10n | Tully Blanchardhttps://t.co/dEo5WAWeH1 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 24, 2021

A Blood & Guts match would be the AEW version of WarGames, where two teams locked inside two rings enclosed in a cage. Now that AEW has two dominant factions with The Pinnacle and the Inner Circle, fans might finally get to see a Blood & Guts match.

AEW Blood & Guts was cancelled last year because of COVID-19

Poster for the first AEW Blood & Guts

"Blood & Guts" isn't a pay-per-view; instead it was a scheduled Dynamite special. The Elite vs. The Inner Circle was being promoted as the main event last year for the March 25th episode.

But due to the onset of the pandemic, Blood & Guts was cancelled. The Elite and The Inner Circle instead capped their feud with the Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing.

Since then, the global situation has changed, so AEW might hold the Blood & Guts event later this year. Only time will tell if and when that happens.

