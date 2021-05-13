AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Miro's huge moment, major cinematic match to return? (May 12, 2021)

This week's AEW Dynamite featured many important developments for the future, especially when it came to the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. With several titles being put on the line during this episode, fans were reasonably excited for the matches.

Apart from that, a few dramatic elements in high-stakes situations made this a good show in terms of storytelling. Last week's Blood & Guts special was a very newsworthy affair. AEW maintained a certain level of consistency in this department during their latest episode as well.

Here are the five biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (May 12, 2021).

#5 Miro became the new AEW TNT Champion through a powerful performance

It’s been almost three years since Rusev/Miro last held a singles title.



While Darby Allin did a great job as the TNT Champion, his reign came to a noteworthy end during this week's AEW Dynamite.

For months, fans have advocated for Miro to receive a major push in the promotion. So it came across as great news when he won the TNT title during his first singles match against Allin, that too, in a mostly dominant performance by the new champion.

Allin showed a lot of heart and resiliency to his credit, despite being manhandled like a rag doll. Meanwhile, Sting was present in the ringside area for this main event contest, and he had his own subplot with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

Sky and Page ambushed Sting outside the squared circle during and after the match, as The Dark Order came to the WCW icon's rescue in the latter case.

Miro's first-ever AEW title victory will go down as one of his career-best moments. But just a few moments after his win, Lance Archer came out and publicly expressed his desire to target the new TNT Champion.

Perhaps Archer and Miro could fight each other at AEW Double or Nothing. Now that Allin isn't the TNT titleholder anymore, he may team up with Sting to settle their scores against Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page at the said pay-per-view.

