5 Biggest talking points from AEW Dynamite: Homecoming - Hangman Page splits up from popular faction, former WWE Superstar ruined Cody Rhodes' retirement speech

The recently concluded Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite has set the bar for the highly-anticipated debut of the Rampage show next week. Given the line-up that the company announced this week, many assumed it to be a decent show.

As it turns out, the show grabbed people's attention until the end of the episode. Even fans in attendance gave a pay-per-view feel to the television audience as they remained energetic throughout.

The show kickstarted with two former WCW guys, who gave a nostalgic feel to die-hard wrestling fans to tune into the episode. The follow-up matches and storylines were delightful, to say the least.

That said, let's take a look at some of the biggest talking points that came out from this show. After you finish reading the article, do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 AEW's Hangman Page faces severe consequences after splitting up from The Dark Order

In an unexpected turn of events, AEW star Hangman Page broke up with The Dark Order this week. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy told them that he developed beef with The Elite and he, let alone, needs to finish that job.

Page somewhere felt that he also cost the faction their opportunity at the AEW Tag Team titles. As heartbreaking as it felt for the Dark Order members, they eventually decided to give him space.

Soon after, AEW star Hangman Page came out to the ring to address the situation. However, The Elite confronted him and presumed that he wanted to join their faction after his failures.

Kenny Omega made it abundantly clear that there's no place for losers in his group. This prompted Page to lay his hands on The Cleaner, but he was caught up in the numbers game.

The Elite recklessly assaulted Hangman Page for a while. As expected, a few members from The Dark Order tried to intervene but were held back by Evil Uno.

Much to everyone's surprise, AEW star Frankie Kazarian showed up to turn things around. However, he also faced the wrath of Omega and his company.

Fans in attendance were left stunned to see such a mere sight. The Young Bucks delivered multiple BTE Triggers on Hangman Page to showcase their dominance.

With recent reports suggesting that Page will miss out on the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view, the depiction of tonight's segment served the purpose of writing him off from television moving forward.

On a positive note, his rivalry with Omega has become more intense. If or whenever the company decides to rekindle their feud, it will be a true redemption story for Hangman Page's career.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das