5 Blockbuster AEW feuds for MVP after in-ring return

AEW star MVP has been crucial to the company since his debut at Grand Slam Dynamite. He brought in his 'business associates' Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in the following weeks. The trio has made a huge impact on the roster since its debut.

The former United States Champion rarely wrestled in the squared circle in the past few years. He wrestled his last WWE match in 2022 on RAW and two matches in 2024 in independent promotions. Despite being signed to the Tony Khan-led promotion in September 2024, he didn't wrestle in any match until tonight.

On the AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage, the Hurt Syndicate entered the ring to take down the Private Party and Mark Briscoe in a huge contest. This was the first time all three stars of the faction wrestled together in AEW as MVP made his in-ring debut in the match. The 51-year-old wrestled a great match and displayed impressive agility in the squared circle.

After wrestling a fantastic bout, let's take a look at some of the names he could feud with in the future.

#5. Isiah Kassidy and #4. Marq Quen

The Hurt Syndicate recently teased going after the AEW World Tag Team Championships last Wednesday.

The champions Private Party didn't get the spotlight since Full Gear pay-per-view. However, they were featured on Dynamite tonight as they teamed up with Mark Briscoe against the Hurt Syndicate.

MVP spent significant time in the ring during the trios' contest. Shelton and Montel can easily challenge Private Party for the titles, as the faction recently defeated them.

#3. Daniel Garcia

The Red Death had an incredible Continental Classic tournament in December 2024. He was close to qualifying for the semifinals but failed by a short margin. During the tournament, he defeated one of his toughest challengers, Shelton Benjamin. After losing a teammate, furious MVP and the All Mighty laid hands on the TNT Champion.

Later, Benjamin teased that he was going after the title. When the feud happens, MVP can play a major role in the rivalry. He can face Daniel Garcia before him to weaken the TNT Champion for his stablemate.

#2. Mark Briscoe

The former ROH World Champion and MVP had multiple interactions tonight on AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage. At the start of the bout, Mark Briscoe took offense from Montel, which helped the Hurt Syndicate gain a major advantage in the trio's match.

Mark Briscoe could ignite a feud with Montel, as the former has not been involved in any particular storyline since losing the ROH World Championship to Chris Jericho.

#1. Swerve Strickland vs. MVP

Upon MVP's arrival in AEW, he confronted Swerve Strickland several times, as the former wanted the Realest star to join his association. After the former AEW World Champion rejected the offer, Bobby Lashley ambushed and even defeated him at Full Gear.

The Hurt Syndicate and Swerve Strickland aren't done with each other and will collide. To complete his revenge against Lashley, he must attack the spokesperson of Hurt Syndicate and squash the latter in a singles contest, which will eventually force the All Mighty to challenge Swerve for a rematch.

While fans welcomed Montel's in-ring debut, it is unclear when he will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Due to health issues, he doesn't wrestle regularly.

