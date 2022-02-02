5 Bold predictions for AEW Dynamite this week: Huge interference in CM Punk vs. MJF; stipulation match issued to Sting; ex-WWE star returns

After an eventful Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite last week, wrestling enthusiasts will have high expectations from the flagship show this week.

The company will go all out on Wednesday night when the episode airs from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. And speaking of Chicago, the city's native hero CM Punk will be gearing up for arguably his biggest match since returning to pro wrestling last year.

Although the match card doesn't look as promising as last week, Tony Khan has a well-known penchant for booking big surprises, especially when a pay-per-view like Revolution is right around the corner.

With that said, let's dive straight into five bold predictions for Dynamite this week.

#5 Wardlow costs MJF an opportunity to pin CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

After months of verbal altercations, MJF and CM Punk will square off against each other for the first time this week on Dynamite. Last week, Friedman brought the entire Pinnacle in to annihilate Punk.

It seems a foregone conclusion that the 25-year-old star will again summon his backup in hopes of ending The Straight Edge Superstar's undefeated streak this time.

But it wouldn't make any sense if Punk suffered his very first loss in weekly programming. It would seem a shoddy decision from a booking standpoint. But what if Wardlow costs MJF the victory?

Having such a decision would be like killing two birds with one stone. Not only does CM Punk's undefeated streak stay alive, but fans would also get to see the first-time-ever match between Mr. Mayhem and Friedman, possibly at AEW Revolution this year.

Strike while the iron is hot, or so the saying goes. Given that the tension between the two Pinnacle members has reached its boiling point, it makes sense to capitalize on the storyline buzz immediately.

Meanwhile, The Second City Saint could move on to bigger things like challenging Hangman Adam Page if the latter survives against Lance Archer next week.

