AEW star wrestled Bryan Danielson with legitimate injury

Bryan Danielson making his AEW debut at All Out 2021
Bryan Danielson making his AEW debut at All Out 2021
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 31, 2021 11:04 AM IST
News

AEW star Miro has been absent from television since the Full Gear pay-per-view in November, much to the disappointment of many fans. Now the reason for his absence has been revealed.

Fightful has been informed that Miro has had a hamstring injury since well into his TNT championship reign in September. It is unclear as to when and where Miro picked up the injury, however it has been bothering "The Redeemer" for some time.

Miro has only wrestled two matches since losing the TNT championship to Sammy Guevara on the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite. Those matches came in the AEW world championship eliminator tournament.

The American Dragon @bryandanielson & @ToBeMiro meet in the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals THIS SAT at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV w/ a World Title shot at stake! Order NOW on all major providers, @BleacherReport, & internationally on @FiteTV: allelitewrestling.com/how-to-watch-a… https://t.co/vKyxvcqkWA

Miro stepped in for Jon Moxley on the November 3rd edition of AEW Dynamite to face off with Orange Cassidy. After disposing of "Freshly Squeezed", Miro advanced to Full Gear where he lost in the final to Bryan Danielson.

Eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed in the eliminator tournament matches, Miro had his hamstring heavily taped up. Now the tape makes more sense to fans as it was seriously bothering "The Redeemer" at the time.

Miro has a new nemesis in AEW: God

Since the loss to Bryan Danielson, Miro has taken time away from the ring to rehab his injured hamstring. However, that doesn't mean he can't carry on with his lengthy feud with his biggest rival; God.

After "God's favorite champion" had his belt taken away from him, "The Redeemer" has not been very happy and has sworn a large vengeance on the holy one once he is fully healed.

"The Redemption DOESN'T come with a smile." @ToBeMiro Watch #AEWRampage: #HolidayBash NOW on @tntdrama https://t.co/RkMIMSoEH9

Miro will be hoping to be back in and amongst the AEW World Championship picture in early 2022 once he is fit and healthy. In the meantime, Miro must fight his toughest fight to date in order to get back to, in his own words, his "hot flexible wife".

Edited by Roxanne Smith
