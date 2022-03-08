5 most brutal moments we witnessed on AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution promised a stellar show with many great stories this year, and as usual, Tony Khan did not disappoint.

From the grueling bout between Hangman Page and Adam Cole to the surprise debut of William Regal, the pay-per-view was undoubtedly exciting.

Furthermore, the number of brutal moments and moves was eye-catching enough to be mentioned separately. Here are five of those brutal moments we witnessed during AEW Revolution 2022.

#5 Jon Moxley busts open Bryan Danielson's head on AEW Revolution

Moxley and Danielson had an interesting finish to their brutal outing at AEW Revolution.

The match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson was an intense display of technical perfection. The former was at his usual reckless self, taking hits without even trying to defend at times. With their promise to "bleed together," both the veterans were literally out for blood. At the end of the bout, one of them did bleed.

A particularly brutal move left Moxley with a deep laceration on his forehead. This caused massive blood loss, which the American Dragon tried to capitalize on efficiently.

Despite the odds, Mox managed to snatch a win in the end. The duo's old mentor William Regal appeared at the end, prompting both men to shake hands. This further solidified the possibility of a tag team between Mox and Danielson.

#4 Wardlow powerbombs Ricky Starks onto a steel ladder from the top of another ladder to become the Face of the Revolution

Mr. Mayhem proved himself at AEW Revolution.

The six-man ladder match was undoubtedly one of the most hyped bouts in the pay-per-view, and it did not disappoint.

The fight featured Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy, Christian Cage, Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Wardlow all vying for the honor of becoming the Face of the Revolution. There were quite a few brutal moments in the match itself, including Wardlow's bodyslam, which effectively took Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs out of the match.

However, the most shocking moment was when Wardlow took Ricky Starks out with his Powerbomb symphony. With the latter almost at the top of the ladder, Mr. Mayhem managed to jump behind him and grab his legs for a powerbomb while still on the ladder.

The consequent move saw Starks flying through the air directly onto a precariously placed ladder on the ropes. The slam was so forceful that Ricky did not move after he landed.

#3 Sting executes a balcony dive through 3 tables

Sting has undoubtedly done enough to date to justify his moniker as "The Icon." Yet, the 62-year-old has not stopped taking unexpected bumps.

During AEW Revolution, the WCW legend did the unthinkable. Going into the crowds, Sting climbed on top of a barricade and did a classic balcony dive to Andrade el Idolo lying spread across three tables. The impact broke all the tables and led to one of the biggest pops of the evening.

The risque move justifies why it was one of the most brutal moments of the PPV. Fans will remember the legend for a long time to come, even after he is done performing in the ring.

#2 Hangman Page puts Adam Cole through a table

#TeamJD @EKCone909 That Dead Eye by Hangman Adam Page looked devastating and a great visual to see. #AEWRevolution That Dead Eye by Hangman Adam Page looked devastating and a great visual to see. #AEWRevolution https://t.co/4lUejXlZZA

The match between Adam Cole and Hangman Adam Page was one of the most beautiful displays of pro-wrestling perfection at AEW Revolution. While the predictable ending was a let-down, the fight itself was a treat to watch.

The match went on for the better part of an hour. However, one of the most jaw-dropping moments was when Adam Page pulled off a deadeye drop with Cole.

The AEW World Champion was on the apron with the Panama City Playboy. In a twist, Hangman was able to "turn the tables" in the nick of time and take Cole for a deadeye through the table. This was certainly one of the most incredible moments of their fight and a great visual.

#1 MJF makes CM Punk bleed

It was a bloody affair between MJF and CM Punk

Dog Collar matches are always brutal, owing to the no disqualification stipulation and the possibility of the chain being used as a weapon. However, the match between MJF and CM Punk carried a lot of history behind it, and fans expected them to push each other to the limit during the fight.

The Salt of the Earth had already made Punk bleed before, and he seemed set to repeat the bloodbath.

During their exceptionally violent match, Maxwell was able to bust open Punk's head yet again. But The Straight-Edge superstar still stood his ground even as MJF tried to capitalize on the head injury by pulling on the laceration.

Ultimately, Punk secured the win with some unconventional help from Wardlow. Not only did the match establish the latter as a babyface, but it also Punk the revenge he sought.

