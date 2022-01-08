5 AEW stars who could challenge Hangman Page for the World Championship next

After Hangman Adam Page scored a definitive win over Bryan Danielson, the high-profile feud reached its conclusion. The fights between the two drew a lot of sweat and blood, making the rivalry one of the best in AEW's young history. Fans will remember the two epic bouts between the stars for a long time.

AEW has no shortage of ambitious stars who would love to a shot at gold, so Hangman's title will not remain unchallenged for long. The reigning AEW World Champion will soon have to defend his belt from others, and the fight will surely be difficult considering the bar that has been set.

Tony Khan's roster has quite a line of challengers who are high enough on the totem pole to go up against Adam Page. Here are 5 of the possible contenders for the AEW World Championship who might be able to end Hangman's championship run in 2022.

#5 Adam Cole is a red hot heel contender for Hangman

Since his debut, Adam Cole has been presented in a highly impactful manner on AEW. His charisma is the primary reason for him getting cheered like a babyface despite being a heel. A banging entrance song also doesn't hurt.

Along with all the charm, Adam Cole has had a spectacular run at AEW to date. The Panama City Playboy has an undefeated singles streak that shows no signs of coming to an end anytime soon. Considering the current AEW world champion Hangman Page is a babyface, it would make sense for his opponent to be a heel.

Adam Cole could start a feud against Hangman, leading to a full blown rivalry in pursuit of Page's title. Pitting these two superstars is sure to get big reactions from the AEW fanbases of both the wrestlers. Furthermore, both of them are highly talented inside the ring which will make every fight between them a treat to watch.

