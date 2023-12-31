5 directions for Andrade El Idolo following AEW exit

At AEW Worlds End, Andrade El Idolo wrestled a singles match against Miro. Despite a valiant effort, the former ended up on the losing end. Later, during the media scrum after the event, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that was El Idolo's last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Since Khan made this announcement, several wrestling fans have been speculating about the Mexican wrestler's future. While some believe he might return to WWE, there are a few who feel he will explore other opportunities. Regardless of what happens, Andrade's future has certainly become a topic of interest.

In this article, we will look at five directions for Andrade El Idolo following his departure from All Elite Wrestling:

#5. Andrade El Idolo can join TNA

At IMPACT Wrestling's recent Bound for Glory Pay-Per-View, it was announced that the promotion would be rebranded to TNA from 2024 onwards. This, however, does not mean the iconic six-sided ring will come back, though the TNA titles will be back. The change will come into effect from January 13, 2024, with TNA: Hard to Kill.

In the poster for the event, TNA teased a massive surprise by mentioning, "You won't believe who is showing up." Since then, fans have been speculating about who this star could be. While there are plenty of favorites, the promotion could sign Andrade El Idolo and make him the star attraction.

Joining TNA will also be beneficial for the Mexican wrestler. Given the promotion is rebuilding itself, the 34-year-old can be a major part of it, and cement his place as the face of the company.

#4. Follow Matt Cardona's career path

Since leaving WWE, Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, has established himself as a major wrestling star in the independent scene. Cardona's rise has been an inspiration to several stars who left or were released from their respective promotions.

Hence, it won't be surprising to see Andrade El Idolo take the same route. From popularity to good talent inside the ring, Andrade has everything he needs to succeed on the independent scene. Therefore, he could wrestle on the scene for a while, build himself as a bigger star, and then look to return to a major promotion.

#3. Return to WWE

Before his recent runs at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and AEW, Andrade El Idolo was an important part of WWE. At the Stamford-based promotion, Andrade was a one-time NXT Champion and one-time United States Champion. Many fans believe he wasn't used properly during his run with WWE.

Hence, Andrade and the promotion could rectify this mistake by the former returning. Given there are reports of the 34-year-old appearing on Day 1, seeing him back in WWE is a huge possibility. If Andrade returns to the Stamford-based promotion, it will be interesting to see the storylines he would get involved in.

#2. Unite with Charlotte Flair

For those unaware, Andrade El Idolo is married to SmackDown Superstar Charlotte Flair. Hence, if WWE decides to sign Andrade, at some point down the line, the promotion can book a segment between him and Charlotte. During his previous run with WWE, Andrade was associated with Zelina Vega.

However, if he returns and unites himself with Charlotte, their bond on the screen will be a treat to watch given the chemistry they share. But, fans will have to wait a little to see them together since the former SmackDown Women's Champion is currently out due to a knee injury.

#1. Lead the LWO

Since Rey Mysterio's injury on WWE SmackDown, the Latino World Order seems to have fallen apart. On the other hand, Santos Escobar seems to be gaining momentum, as Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo from NXT have joined him in his new faction. During Rey's absence, it feels like LWO is in desperate need of a leader.

This is where Triple H could pull off a master stroke by signing Andrade El Idolo and booking him to lead Latino World Order. Not only would Andrade be a good replacement for Rey, but a potential rivalry between him and Escobar on SmackDown would be a treat to watch.

