5 directions for latest AEW signee Brody King

In the latest episode of Dynamite, Brody King made his long-awaited AEW debut, joining Malakai Black as the most recent signee to the company.

Since making his in-ring debut in 2015, he has been successful in various pro wrestling promotions. He's held several titles as both a singles competitor and as part of a team, including the PWG tag team title with Malakai Black known as Kings of the Black Throne.

The first member of AEW's House of Black, a new, cult-like stable formed by Malakai Black, King's arrival came after months of speculation.

Now that he's officially All Elite, there is no shortage of potential storylines Brody might be featured in. Here are five directions AEW could take with their newest acquisition.

#5. Brody King and Malakai Black can feud with The Death Triangle

On the January 5 episode of AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black hinted at a potential feud against then-World Tag Team Champions, The Lucha Brothers,. With Rey Fenix's injury sidelining him for a while, that match seems unlikely to happen any time soon.

But it doesn't mean a feud between the Kings of the Black Throne and the Death Triangle isn't in the cards. Now that Penta El Zero Miedo is without a partner, he could be joined by PAC, who Black has fought against in the past.

A match between the two factions could help Black and King gain more legitimacy in AEW, helping cement their place among the company's tag team division.

