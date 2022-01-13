Top free agent debuts on AEW Dynamite as Malakai Black's stablemate

Malakai Black finally introduced the first official member of his House of Black stable in AEW, as Brody King made his debut on Dynamite.

Penta El Zero Miedo and Matt Hardy squared off in a singles match on Wednesday's broadcast. The Luchador came out on top and picked up a big win with Rey Fenix out of action following his arm injury.

Alex Abrahantes joined Penta in the ring as the two cut a promo and they called out Malakai Black. The lights went out and the former WWE star showed up to ambush both men.

Varsity Blondes made the save for the former tag team champion as the three men laid a beatdown on Malakai Black. The lights went out yet again, and this time, Brody King stood in the middle of the ring. He proceeded to take everyone out. Malakai Black and him walked out to the ramp to close the segment.

Brody King had been rumored to have signed up with AEW for quite some time now and in the last few episodes, the Black had dropped hints that his former tag team partner would join him in All Elite Wrestling.

They are a fascinating tag team and it will be interesting to see where they go next.

Brody King and Malakai Black are the latest top team in AEW

Brody King and Malakai Black have been friends for a long time now. The latter made a surprising appearance at a Pro Wrestling Guerrilla event and the duo went on to win the PWG Tag Team Championships.

They are an intimidating team, especially Brody King, whose size makes him a frightening prospect. King delivered a Cannonball to Brian Pillman Jr, which displayed his deceptive athleticism.

For now, it seems like the House of Black will feud with the Varsity Blonds and Penta. But King and Black are almost certain to win the AEW Tag Team Championship sometime in the future.

