5 directions for Christian Cage after Cope walked out of AEW

Christian Cage and his longtime tag team partner, Adam Copeland, reunited as a cohesive unit in AEW to take down their respective foes. The duo even teamed up at the All Out 2025 event, which took place in their hometown of Toronto, Canada, and managed to defeat FTR.However, they laid an assault on Cope's wife, Beth Copeland, who made her debut for All Elite Wrestling that night. On the following edition of Dynamite, Cope shockingly walked out of the company and hinted that he might not return. With the Rated-R superstar absent, here are the top five directions for Christian Cage in the Jacksonville-based promotion.#5. Follow Adam Copeland outLike Adam Copeland, circumstances could also force Christian Cage to leave AEW. In the coming weeks, he could be physically and mentally tortured by his enemies. This could lead to the former World Heavyweight Champion walking out like his best friend did, which would be a major blow to AEW's star power, losing two of the most legendary wrestling stars in quick succession.#4. Align with FTR in a shocking heel turn Christian Cage is known to send shock waves across the wrestling world over the years. With Cope gone and having no return in sight, Cage could turn back to his dark side and create a stunning moment. He could go on to align with Cope's enemies, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, i.e, FTR, to regain a position of dominance and lay a path of havoc with the faction by his side.#3. New allies for a feud with The Patriarchy At the AEW All Out event, Christian Cage was confronted by his old allies from The Patriarchy, Nick Wayne and Shayna Wayne. The faction Cage formed outcasted him as their leader and is seemingly infuriated over a loss to him and Cope at the Forbidden Door event a few months ago. So, it could mean that they are likely to come after the former WWE superstar. This could lead him to recruit new allies like Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) or other AEW stars on his side to battle the faction in a captivating feud that could follow.#2. Mentor a young star During his tenure as the leader of the Patriarchy, Christian Cage has proven to be an excellent mentor to young talents like Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne. Now that his alliance with Cope has seemingly ended, he could bestow his mentorship and experience on another young and rising star in All Elite Wrestling. This could prove to be beneficial for building new stars in Tony Khan's company, while giving it back to the business on his end.#1. Pursue the AEW World ChampionshipChristian Cage is a former two-time WWE World Champion who came extremely close to winning the AEW World Championship this year, although he failed to cash in his guaranteed contract for the title. With Cage once again a singles competitor in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he could put his focus back on the top prize and pursue the title, leading to a marquee match against the champion at a major AEW event.