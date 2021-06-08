5 Dream AEW matches for Mark Henry 

Mark Henry is one of the most celebrated professional wrestlers of all time and a deserved WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2018) inductee. Even if he never has a match again, he will go down as one of the all-time greats.

That said, his in-ring future may not be done yet. Even though he's been hired as an analyst for Rampage, the upcoming AEW show, Mark Henry could show the AEW roster, young and old, a thing or two about competing in the ring.

Of course, the moment a topic like this comes up, fans come up with their own list of fantasy matches. So if you wish to mention your own dream opponents for Mark Henry in the comments, go right ahead, reader!

This may be a fresh new start for Mark Henry, away from the system that he's used to, where he can become a valuable player once again.

#5 Jon Moxley vs. Mark Henry

Even though we've seen Mark Henry vs. Dean Ambrose before, Jon Moxley is a different animal. He truly is unhinged, the version of the lunatic fringe we always wanted but never got in WWE. The PG version pales in comparison to the current grizzled veteran that he is in AEW.

AEW fans may be used to aerial acrobatics and high-flying moves, but this is not a brawl that will leave the ground. These two men will ensure that fists go flying and maybe a few teeth too! Of course, for two babyfaces to clash in this manner may be strange, but then again, Moxley's character is one where he just seems like a guy who likes to pick fights.

It may not be the worst idea to have Mark Henry go over in this instance! Jon Moxley is an internationally renowned superstar and can afford a loss in AEW.

Edited by Kartik Arry