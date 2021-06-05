Mark Henry addresses fans on AEW Dynamite; opens up on in-ring future

During tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Mark Henry elaborated on his plans for the promotion.

"The World's Strongest Man" grabbed the headlines at Double or Nothing when it was announced that he'd be an analyst on AEW's upcoming show on TBS, Rampage. The former WWE superstar also appeared on the pay-per-view, but didn't address fans until tonight.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Mark Henry was interviewed by Tony Schiavone, who announced that "The World's Strongest Man" will make regular appearances each and every Friday starting August 13th on Rampage.

Mark Henry then grabbed the mic and said that everybody knows how much he loves this business and he's not here to fix it. He further stated that AEW is not 'broken' and he plans to turn the screws.

Tony Schiavone then asked the WWE Hall of Famer about his in-ring future with the company. Mark Henry stated that he's not going to say 'yes' at the moment, but made it clear that he's got a lot left in his tanks.

The segment was quickly interrupted by Vickie Guerrero's catchphrase 'excuse me'. Fans in attendance heavily booed her on her way to the ring, forcing Mark Henry and Tony Schiavone to leave the ring.

Mark Henry could renew his rivalry with Paul Wight in AEW

Now 'The World's Strongest Man' himself stated that he's not done in the ring, not by any stretch. Fans have already started making a 'bucket list' of dream opponents for the former WWE superstar.

There's one name that quickly comes to mind, Paul Wight. The match between the two behemoths will do wonders for AEW. Even Booker T has recently predicted a match between the two in AEW.

Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show, wrestled Mark Henry multiple times in WWE. It will be interesting to see if this long rivalry will be renewed in Tony Khan's promotion.

On an interesting note, Paul Wight hasn't laced up his boots in the ring yet. However, stated that he's got an itch to get back in the ring. Only time will tell if these men will collide in the AEW ring.

Are you excited to see Mark Henry get back in the ring one more time? Who do you want him to face? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Arjun