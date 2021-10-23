5 dream opponents for Katsuyori Shibata in AEW

AEW changed professional wrestling by opening "The Forbidden Door" between promotions. The promotion lets its talents wrestle at other companies and vice versa.

Christian Cage, a veteran AEW star, is the World Champion of Impact Wrestling. NJPW's Yuji Nagata and Minoru Suzuki have made several appearances on Dynamite and Rampage.

An exciting choice for AEW is to have Katsuyori Shibata wrestle at their events. Until a day back, Shibata as an active wrestler was a distant dream. But now that he has returned, Tony Khan can contact NJPW and invite him for a match or two.

As a prominent and steadfast practitioner of the (in)famous strong style, Shibata will bring a unique fighting spirit to battle his opponents. There is no shortage of wrestlers among the AEW roster who would be thrilled to face Shibata.

Here is a list of five such dream opponents for Katsuyori Shibata in AEW.

#5 AEW Casino Ladder Match winner Hangman Page

Hangman Page is back in his rightful position as the number one contender for the AEW World Championship. He might win the title by defeating Kenny Omega as well.

Page knows how strong style works. Despite not winning a title there, he was fairly successful in NJPW.

A match between Hangman Page and Katsuyori Shibata would undoubtedly be excellent. The latter could show his respect for the AEW star following their showdown, softening Page's path to becoming a top-tier superstar.

