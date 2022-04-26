5 dream matches for Adam Cole at AEW× NJPW: Forbidden Door 

The most recent AEW Rampage witnessed a clash between Adam Cole and NJPW veteran Tomohiro Ishii as they battled to qualify for the upcoming Owen Hart tournament. On Wednesday's Dynamite, Cole interrupted Tony Khan during the announcement of AEW and NJPW's co-promoted event, Forbidden Door.

The AEW star is one of the most prolific wrestlers in the world and has drawn comparisons to the likes of Shawn Michaels. As such, he has cemented himself as a top attraction within AEW and will undoubtedly feature for the promotion during the Forbidden Door supershow in June.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has a stacked roster of its own. Between the two companies, there are several potential dream matches that could feature at the crossover event. With that in mind, let's take a look at five potential dream matches for Adam Cole at AEW×NJPW: Forbidden Door.

#5. Adam Cole vs. Kazuchika Okada

Okada has proven himself the undisputed ace of NJPW

It's been made abundantly clear that Adam Cole can be relied upon for a good match. The former NXT Champion occupied the throne through some of the best years in the history of WWE's third brand and left on a high note after a classic with his now-All Elite rostermate Kyle O'Reilly.

He has since carved his path in Tony Khan's promotion as interim leader of the Elite faction in Kenny Omega's absence, only falling short so far in his clashes against AEW Champion Hangman Page.

Kazuchika Okada is the thoroughbred worker of New Japan. The current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion doesn't have a poorly-worked match in him, having blown audiences away against the likes of Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. It feels only natural for Adam Cole to go against someone of Okada's stature.

The former NXT North American Champion has shown a desire to morph Omega's Elite faction into an Undisputed Era hybrid. Therefore, being able to knock off the top champion of New Japan and perhaps Omega's biggest career rival could add some credibility before his inevitable clash with The Cleaner.

#4. Adam Cole vs. Will Ospreay

Adam Cole and Will Ospreay have demonstrated their shared ability to churn out exciting wrestling for years now. Between them, they have 20 titles spanning WWE, NJPW, ROH, PWG, CZW, Progress and RevPro, and both have been serial main eventers of each and every promotion they enter.

A dream match between these two would pit the Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion against the former champion of North America. At one stage or another, both men have occupied the throne as world's best wrestler, and both have a genuine claim to the mantle today.

#3. Adam Cole vs. Kota Ibushi

Despite Kenny Omega's intention to leave the Elite faction in the hands of the Young Bucks, Adam Cole has taken it upon himself to bring reDRagon into the fold and embroil themselves with Jay White and Bullet Club.

It really does feel like Cole wants the crown and will go after Omega at some stage. He has already battled a former tag partner of the Cleaner's in Hangman Page, goading the champion in the name of Omega and the Elite.

Perhaps the Panama City Playboy could lay his eyes on another who stood with his would-be rival, Kota Ibushi. Ibushi serves as Kenny's former best friend, Golden Lovers tag partner, and arch-rival in New Japan.

Kenny has yet to defeat Ibushi; should Cole accomplish that feat at Forbidden Door, it would undoubtedly rattle the absent AEW star. Beyond the storyline potential, this match could steal the show. Ibushi and Cole are two exciting talents that would produce a classic at an extremely high tempo.

#2. Adam Cole vs. Tetsuya Naito

Adam Cole has developed quite the appetite for gold, dominating North American wrestling with world title reigns in both WWE and ROH. One man that can challenge Cole for the mantle of prizefighter would be the NJPW title machine Tetsuya Naito.

Naito has 11 championships on his resume within New Japan, having held the Intercontinental title a remarkable six times as well as three reigns with the IWGP Heavyweight, NEVER Openweight, and Junior Heavyweight titles to assert dominance at each level.

He is also a clinical wrestler, producing compelling storytelling in the ring. Cole vs. Naito would be an epic interpromotional exhibition between two iconic stars.

#1. Adam Cole vs. Jay White

Cole may have left his Rampage clash with his hand raised by Jay White, but as fellow Elite member Kenny Omega found out, the Switchblade can't be trusted. The former US Champion started his reign by beating Omega not long after he had stabbed the Cleaner in the back to join CHAOS.

White played a New Japan-sized game of chess as his rejection saw the end of Omega's days as Bullet Club leader, a role the New Zealander has since taken. Bullet Club and The Elite seem to once again find themselves tied together as White and Cole develop their alliance.

But sooner or later something will have to give, and there might not be a better way for it to play out than with Bullet Club vs. The Elite, NJPW vs. AEW, and Adam Cole vs. Jay White at the Forbidden Door event.

