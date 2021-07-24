5 dream matches for the Bullet Club in IMPACT Wrestling/AEW

The Bullet Club is by far the most influential stable of the past decade in wrestling. Since its formation in 2013, the group has made a name for itself for being star makers and merchandise movers. Prince Devitt was the original leader of the faction and went on to great success in WWE as Finn Balor. AJ Styles revitalized his career and became a WWE Champion.

Kenny Omega exiled Styles from the Bullet Club and took over. He has gone on to become IWGP Heavyweight Champion and AEW World Champion. Stars like The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks have won tag team titles in top promotions across the world. The Bullet Club has left a mark on this industry that is truly undeniable.

With the new era of the Bullet Club headed by Switchblade Jay White, they have made their presence known in NJPW, AEW and IMPACT Wrestling over the past few weeks. In this article, let's take a look at five dream matches for the Bullet Club in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. This list will exclude them vs. The Elite dream matches.

#5 Bullet Club's Taiji Ishimori vs. IMPACT Wrestling's Ace Austin

The Bullet Club has had a lot of incredible performers throughout its history. There might not be another competitor as quick in the ring as Taiji Ishimori. His footwork and speed are unmatched by anyone in NJPW or in professional wrestling.

The only wrestler who might be able to compete with the speed of Ishimori is Ace Austin. The IMPACT Wrestling star is the best athlete in the company and has skills that make him must-see. Ace is a former X-Division Champion, the winner of the 2021 Super X Cup, and has been compared with AJ Styles for his sheer talent inside the squared circle.

Ace Austin vs. Taiji Ishimori would set a remarkable pace. The unreal quickness of these two men would set a new standard for X-Division action. The Bullet Club might be key in this contest, with Ishimori having the numbers advantage despite Ace having Madman Fulton by his side. If this is just one-on-one, it would be anyone's match to win.

