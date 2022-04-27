5 dream opponents for CM Punk at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

One thing that AEW certainly got right in 2021 was their debuts. The likes of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson made their first appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion at All Out 2021.

On the same night, another massive new signing who had made his AEW debut just weeks prior to the event, made his in-ring debut for the promotion.

That new signing was CM Punk. The former WWE Champion had previously walked out of WWE in 2014. He had been out of the wrestling scene altogether for seven years. Punk's name is indeed synonymous with his controversial pipe bomb promo, where he expressed his animosity towards WWE.

During the promo, Punk suggested he would go elsewhere to defend his WWE title. The Cult of Personality would even namedrop NJPW as one promotion he could work for. However, CM Punk is yet to wrestle a match in NJPW.

That could now change, as AEW and NJPW are collaborating on the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Punk is one of the faces of today's AEW product, and is sure to have a place on the card. But who from the King of Sports should stand opposite Punk?

Let's take a look at 5 opponents that could give CM Punk a run for his money at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

#5. Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay has cemented his place as one of NJPW's premier stars

CM Punk and Will Ospreay has been a dream match touted even before rumors emerged that Punk was on his way to AEW. The former UFC fighter even spoke of Ospreay as someone he takes interest in.

"I don't want to give people false hope in answering Ospreay. But he's for sure somebody that I've never wrestled before that interests me a lot more than, I guess, the corporate side of professional wrestling nowadays," Punk said. (H/T Digital Spy)

The Forbidden Door is indeed an opportunity for the pair to deliver on the chatter, all that's needed now is for the match to be booked.

#4. Minoru Suzuki

Minoru Suzuki captured the ROH TV title at Supercard of Honor 2022

Minoru Suzuki is an NJPW veteran that AEW fans are no stranger to. He has already faced the likes of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Samoa Joe in his sporadic stint with the promotion. Boasting some of the best physical prowess in wrestling, Suzuki has earned the moniker 'Murder Grandpa'.

Punk, like Bryan and Joe before him, hails from ROH legend for his intensely physical match style. Yet, unlike Bryan and Joe, he has yet to experience his first Suzuki match. The New Japan star has enjoyed frequent travels through the Forbidden Door in the past. Could he cross once more to do battle with CM Punk?

#3. Jay White

There are a lot of similarities between Jay White and CM Punk. Both have a chip on their shoulder as they relentlessly pursue the top of the mountain. Both have an exciting wrestling style with great affinity for their craft. But where they differ is their mentalities at present.

Punk has been to the top of the mountain before, scratching and clawing his way to the peak, remorselessly putting his opponents away. He has since changed his demeanor, a wiser man in the midst of his second run in wrestling, focused on regaining the crown but refraining from shady tactics.

For Jay White, shady tactics are the unchangeable winning formula, having managed to manipulate The Bullet Club before joining CHAOS and vice versa. The Switchblade could be the perfect villain for the voice of the voiceless. The young lion taking on the tenured veteran could indeed be a treat to watch.

#2. Kota Ibushi

Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega share a layered history with one another

If you were to ask AEW fans who their dream opponent for CM Punk was prior to his return, most fans would say Kenny Omega. Their battle almost feels inevitable at this point, especially as Punk is on the hunt for the AEW world title Kenny lost.

But before Punk's potential clash with Omega, he could face the latter's former teammate Kota Ibushi.

The Golden Star of NJPW would make the perfect Forbidden Door clash for Punk. Omega is yet to defeat his fellow DDT export in singles competition, and Punk doing so may earn him the psychological advantage over The Cleaner.

#1. Kazuchika Okada

Speaking of legendary opponents for The Cleaner, Kazuchika Okada has been the diamond standard of wrestling in Japan for a while now. Okada reigns atop the King of Sports right now as World Heavyweight Champion, a title he may well hold heading into the Forbidden Door event.

Seeming incapable of producing a bad match, Okada has already made his intentions clear regarding a match with CM Punk, which has been made possible by the promotions joining forces.

Both produce silky smooth wrestling, compelling storytelling and high spots when they're in the ring. Take that into account along with the sheer name value between them, and it's clear why this is such a dream match.

