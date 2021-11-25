5 dream matches for EC3 in AEW

Ethan Carter III, better known as EC3, could make a splash in AEW if he were to join Tony Khan's promotion. Sadly, the star had little success with WWE and it almost somewhat tarnished the name he had created in IMPACT Wrestling.

EC3 was seen as a key player for IMPACT and rose to the top of the roster, becoming a two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion. If the former NXT superstar wants to capture that magic again, then there are many dream matches awaiting him at All Elite Wrestling.

That being said, let's take a look at five dream matches for EC3 in AEW, in no particular order.

#5 EC3 vs. CM Punk in AEW

EC3 and CM Punk are quite similar. They both hold grudges towards WWE for how they were treated during their time with the company. They also both state that WWE sucked their passion for pro-wrestling out of them during their stints.

Thankfully, both found that fire again, and now it is time to see them compete against each other.

The two men have competed in the ring together only once, and it was a 41-man Battle Royal on an episode of SmackDown in 2011. The opportunity to become the No.1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship was at stake. At the time, EC3 was wrestling under the name Derrick Bateman.

EC3 has spoken in the past about his desire to build something that will last in professional wrestling, and a dream match with CM Punk would fall into that category:

"I’m interested in popping up in different players, kicking down forbidden doors, who cares. I’ll break glass ceilings and windows, I’ll burn buildings to the ground and if I have to, I’ll nuke the bingo hall. Whatever it takes to create something that will last in this industry that more people can push themselves to be their best." EC3 said (h/t TalkSport)

Of course, EC3 and CM Punk have both grown into bigger stars and found success since that Battle Royal in 2011.

It would be a dream match to see two exceptional performers collide and show just how far they've come. It's by far a pay-per-view caliber combination and, it's almost certain the AEW faithful would get behind such a bout.

Here's hoping we get to see EC3 vs. CM Punk finally square-off against each other in the near future.

