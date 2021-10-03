5 dream matches for Jade Cargill in WWE

AEW's continued attempt to cement Jade Cargill as the hottest prospect within the Women's Division is starting to gain significant traction.

Cargill has dominated since her debut alongside Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal against a tandem of Red Velvet and Cody Rhodes. Cargill is still only half a year into not just her AEW career, but her pro-wrestling career, and has just earned a monumental win against former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose and former NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa in their triple threat clash.

Thunder Rosa holds a win against the current AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker, and Cargill pinning Rosa puts her name in the conversation of title challengers.

While it's natural to believe that Jade Cargill is going to continue to dominate the AEW women's roster for the foreseeable future, there remains a variety of suitors in wait for dream matches in the promotion she originally tried out for, WWE.

5. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jade Cargill: NXT vs AEW Resumed

Raquel Gonzalez has had a meteoric rise in NXT

When you speak of dominance in pro-wrestling today, names like Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu spring to mind. Raquel Gonzalez has been one such champion reigning over the NXT Women's Division, even if her reign has been somewhat undercut by the genesis of NXT 2.0.

Originally brought into the fold as the Diesel to Dakota Kai's Shawn Michaels, Gonzalez has blazed her path within NXT and stands on her own within the company. Gonzalez has gone on to claim wins over Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Ember Moon, and her former partner Dakota Kai, making her a dominant force in WWE NXT.

Like Cargill, Gonzalez ran through her competition claiming big-name scalps to the point where the championship became an eventuality.

In many ways, Gonzalez is a glimpse into the future of Jade Cargill adding an interesting dynamic to their dream match with Raquel representing what Cargill wants to achieve.

Jade Cargill vs. Raquel Gonzalez isn't just a traditional dream match but also a test for Cargill to measure her progress against someone who, not too long ago, sat in a similar position.

4. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill: To be the Woman, You Have To Beat the Woman

Charlotte Flair wins championships for fun in WWE

Say what you will about Charlotte Flair, she's an exceptionally talented performer inside the ropes. The surname Flair carries a pedigree that adds insurmountable pressure and, yet, Charlotte has carved her own path.

Considering how fresh Jade Cargill still is, Charlotte Flair would make for a great opponent as a seasoned veteran. Charlotte is more than capable of working multiple styles as shown with her previous matches against the likes of Sasha Banks, Ronda Rousey, Nikki Bella, and Nia Jax.

Charlotte could very well be the opponent that brings the best out of Jade despite her relative inexperience in the industry.

