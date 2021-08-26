"She could be one of the greats" - Booker T lavishes praise on top female AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his thoughts on Jade Cargill, saying that the AEW star has all the tools to become "one of the greats" of the business.

Booker T received a message from a fan on his podcast, Hall of Fame, who believed that though Jade Cargill is charismatic, she lacks a deep move-set. Responding to him, Booker T stated that he loves working with people like Jade Cargill, who don't require a "huge" move set to make an impact.

He further said that Cargill could succeed in AEW by virtue of her in-ring psychology and focusing on other little things like her positioning in the ring.

"You know what? That's the thing man, I love working with people like Jade, she doesn't have to have a huge moveset to be able to go out and really be a ringmaster, to be able to go out there and perform at a very, very high level. You don't have to be doing anything like jumping over the top rope because I'm going to tell you right now. Somebody for Jade, knowing the psychology, the ring positioning, knowing what I call being in the position to be being out of position at the same time, there are so many little-bitty things like that," said Booker T.

Booker T added that Jade Cargill possesses everything that could make her a standout talent in AEW. He further emphasized that the ability to tell a story in the ring is paramount and that he advises all his students to learn the same. In closing, Booker T claimed that Cargill could very well become one of the greats.

"She's got everything when you look at her in the box. But being able to go out there and perform when the bell rings and tell a story is something that I have even told to some of the girls in WWE. You gotta be able to tell a story, and perform, and make people feel, and not just see. So I definitely agree with you there, she (Cargill) could be one of the greats," said Booker T.

Jade Cargill has also impressed others with her skills in AEW

Paul Wight also recently heaped praise on Jade Cargill, saying that the AEW star's athletic ability and ring presence could make her a major star for the company.

Cargill also won praise from Mark Henry, who stated that she could become the "Kenny Omega" of the women's division in AEW in the future.

It's safe to say that with so much praise coming her way, Jade Cargill is bound to become the central focus of AEW's women's division sooner rather than later.

