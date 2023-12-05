5 dream opponents for Kazuchika Okada if he chooses AEW over WWE

Kazuchika Okada has made some appearances in AEW and has had matches with some of the biggest names on the roster, including Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Jay White. He is one of the biggest draws for NJPW. Okada is all set to become a free agent as soon as next month.

It's unclear whether he'll be signing up with WWE or AEW. But here's looking at some of the matches that Tony Khan might throw up at him to get him to sign.

#5. Kazuchika Okada vs. Jon Moxley will have the AEW audience roaring

Kazuhika Okada was trained by the legendary Ultimo Dragon. He has the skill and grit to face one of the biggest names in AEW, Jon Moxley. A match between the two will be an incredible bout of wits and skill - and devastating fighting styles.

Moxley has a devil-may-care attitude in matches. When two wrestlers who believe in never quitting meet in the rin, who will come up trumps?

The Lunatic Fringe is known for his intense and eyebrow raising matches, and a match with him at this point gives you the chance to break and make records or at least bring about a massive increase in the ratings.

#4. Bryan Danielson vs. Okada will be the ultimate display of mind-blowing wrestling moves

Bryan Danielson is the American Dragon. Kazuchika Okada is the Rainmaker. Both have an inventory of moves and guts and are surefire winners on the path to glory and victory. The audience will love to watch them both blaze on that path.

But when both of them are fighting for the same prize, their verdict on who will win is difficult to predict. The match itself could be a dream one, one that hits a home run at all the ratings wars.

#3. Konusuke Takeshita vs. Rainmaker would be a mutually beneficial match

Kazuchika Okada is a five-time IWGP Heavyweight champion. In AEW, he needs to set up his stock. And for the crowd to warm up to him, he must compete with someone who has led them to believe in his skills earlier. That someone is the Japanese wrestler Konsuke Takeshita.

Okada - if he signs up with AEW - and Takeshita both have yet to win gold in the Tony Khan-led company - raising the stakes for the battle between them.

#2. Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega will put Okada against a past master

Anyone wanting to make an impact in AEW will have to face The Elite. In Okada's case, who better to try him out than the Cleaner, Kenny Omega himself? It's always a surreal experience to see Omega put his opponents in a never-ending chasm of power movies, submission movies, and general wrestling mayhem.

The two already have had some highly-rated matches in NJPW.

#1. Chris Jericho vs. Kazuchika Okada will be an engaging encounter

Chris Jericho is one of the most gifted wrestlers in modern times. Not only does he possess great skills in the ring, but he also has impeccable mic skills. With his runs in various wrestling promotions, he has nothing left to prove. All this makes him the perfect opponent for Okada, the MVP of Japanese Wrestling in 2012. The two have earlier faced off in the ring in NJPW.

Ocho has the opportunity to create something great with Okada when and if they meet in the ring. All that, of course, promises a great experience for the audience.

What do you think? Who should Kazuchika Okada face in AEW? Tell us in the comments section.

