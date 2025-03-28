5 dream opponents for Mariah May in WWE

WWE could sign another top AEW star very soon. As per recent reports, Mariah May's contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion is set to expire this summer.

May is likely to receive lucrative offers from several wrestling promotions once she hits the free agent market. While Tony Khan would not want to part ways with The Glamour, WWE would do everything in its power to acquire the services of the Fighting Princess.

Following an epic conclusion to her rivalry with Toni Storm, Mariah May would be tempted to explore more exciting opportunities elsewhere. It wouldn't be surprising if the former AEW Women's World Champion followed in the footsteps of stars like Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and Penta to ink a deal with the Triple H-led promotion.

The Glamour could explore several exciting storyline possibilities if she heads to the Stamford-based promotion in the near future. In this article, let's look at five dream opponents for Mariah May in WWE:

#5. Mariah May could make Charlotte Flair accept her supremacy

Charlotte Flair is one of the most protected stars on the WWE roster. The Queen has set a high standard of quality with her exceptional performances over the years. If Mariah May goes to WWE, she must have a rivalry against Flair. Conquering the 14-time Women's World Champion would be the perfect way for The Fighting Princess to establish herself as a legitimate star.

The Queen takes pride in being technically superior to the rest of her opponents. However, Charlotte Flair's years of experience might be tested when she goes against The Woman from Hell. Mariah May is one of the most clever wrestlers in the business. The 26-year-old star can cross any line to psychologically dismantle her opponents, making her a serious threat to the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner.

The Queen might not afford to take May lightly, otherwise it would be Flair who could end up bowing down to Toni Storm's former protege.

#4. Tiffany Stratton could have an exciting feud with Mariah May in WWE

Tiffany Stratton would certainly be concerned if Mariah May ends up in WWE in the next few months. The Triple H-led promotion is high on The Center of the Universe, as she has been given a consistent push in the past few months.

However, Stratton's ascent towards being the face of the women's division could be intercepted by the arrival of Mariah May. It would kick off a battle for supremacy between the two young stars, who would be eager to lead the next generation of talent.

Triple H would be tempted to give a strong push to The Woman from Hell, who proved her worth as a main eventer during her AEW run. The Stamford-based promotion might find itself stuck in an odd situation, where it would have to choose between May and Stratton regarding who they believe should be the next breakout star in the women's division.

The hunger for glory could pit Mariah May against the reigning WWE Women's Champion. It would be intriguing to see if Tiffany Stratton would be able to keep up with the intensity of The Fighting Princess, who held the reins of the AEW women's division for months.

#3. Becky Lynch could be a great opponent for Mariah May

Becky Lynch has not been seen in WWE for over 10 months. During her last in-ring appearance, The Man lost a Steel Cage match against Liv Morgan on the May 27, 2024 episode of WWE RAW.

The fans are yet to get a solid update regarding The Irish Lasskicker's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion. If Lynch comes back to The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut in the coming paths, her paths could cross with WWE's potential new signee, Mariah May.

Becky Lynch has carved out an incredible legacy as a babyface in WWE. However, the former Women's World Champion would be pushed to her limits if she battles Mariah May.

It took The Fighting Princess less than a year to conquer the AEW women's division. The British Superstar had a dominant reign as the AEW Women's World Champion, where she slayed stars like Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Anna Jay, and many more.

Mariah May's high in-ring IQ would give her an edge over Lynch in their potential encounter in the future. While she is known to show perseverance in tough times, The Glamour's wicked tactics might prove too much for The Man.

#2. Rhea Ripley vs. Mariah May would be a clash for the ages

If Mariah May intends to make a name for herself in WWE, she must overcome the current flagbearer of the Triple H-led company. At the moment, Rhea Ripley is arguably the biggest mainstream star in the WWE women's division.

It would be a tough task for Toni Storm's former protege to handle the intensity of The Eradicator. However, May can be equally ruthless inside the squared circle if the situation arises.

It would not be a bad idea if The Woman from Hell chooses the former Judgment Day member for her first feud in WWE. Rhea Ripley is a well-established star, and taking her down would bring a lot of eyeballs to Mariah May.

The Glamour's path to her first World Championship in WWE could become a lot easier if she manages to take down The Eradicator. The 26-year-old star is unlikely to be bothered by Ripley's intimidating presence, which would certainly give her a psychological advantage over her hard-hitting opponent.

#1. Liv Morgan could push Mariah May to her limits

Liv Morgan and Mariah May are similar in many ways. Both women broke into the scene as a lackey to a bigger star, before eventually finding their footing in singles competition.

The Glamour brings an element of ruthlessness every time she steps foot into the squared circle. May's violent tendencies were at full display in her recent Falls Count Anywhere encounter with Toni Storm at Revolution 2025.

Interestingly, Liv Morgan also feels at home in a chaotic environment, where she has weapons at her disposal. The former Women's World Champion has been a part of several extreme moments in WWE, signifying her love for the hardcore aspect of pro wrestling.

Both May and Morgan have an unhinged side to them. The two women can channel their inner aggression whenever the situation demands. If The Fighting Princess shows up in WWE, it is inevitable for her to come paths with the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion. The former Riott Squad member would not be too glad about May taking her spot on the main roster.

It could lead to a conflict between the two stars, allowing The Glamour to introduce the 30-year-old star to her violent side. Liv Morgan would be delighted to square off with an opponent like Mariah, as it would allow her to unleash her fury on the British Superstar.

