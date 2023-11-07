5 dream opponents Sting must face before his retirement at AEW Revolution 2024

A few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Sting announced that he would retire from in-ring competition after the Revolution 2024 pay-per-view. Following the announcement, the wrestling world has been paying its respects to the legend and speculating who his last opponent would be.

Many think Darby Allin should be The Icon's final opponent, as the latter has mentored the former TNT Champion since his debut. While Stinger facing Allin at Revolution 2024 would make much sense, he should lock horns with a handful of opponents before his last match next year.

Here are five dream opponents for Sting before his impending retirement.

#5 Christian Cage vs. Sting

The Icon recently shared the ring with the current TNT Champion, Christian Cage, at All In in London earlier this year. On top of that, the two are also set to collide in a trios match at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

However, watching the two veterans in a one-on-one encounter one last time would be a treat for the fans. Both stars are immensely talented and have showcased their remarkable chemistry inside the ring in TNA and AEW.

#4 Kenny Omega vs. Sting

Kenny Omega would definitely be on the list of almost every wrestler's dream opponents, considering his excellent in-ring skills and promo abilities. The Best Bout Machine is a veteran in the business and is still producing bangers.

Omega could lock horns with The Icon during the final run of his career, bringing a lot of eyeballs to AEW's product. Their showdown would be nothing short of magic and a significant moment in the company's history.

#3 Bryan Danielson vs. The Vigilante

Bryan Danielson is undoubtedly one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. The American Dragon has been in the ring with some of the finest performers, including Kazuchika Okada, Triple H, and Kenny Omega.

Danielson going one-on-one against The Icon before the two veterans hang up their boots would be a nice present for fans. It would be the first time the two would face off in their storied careers.

#2 MJF vs. Sting

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has achieved much in his young career. He is one of the top names in the Tony Khan-led company, besides holding the record for the longest reign with the promotion's world title.

Before his retirement, The Icon should challenge MJF for the AEW World Title, which could lead to a classic bout. Stinger has never challenged for the promotion's top championship since his debut. However, that could change soon if Khan decides to book the high-profile contest.

#1 Adam Copeland (fka Edge) vs. The Icon

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) vs. Stinger has been a dream match for a long time. The contest would have materialized when The Icon arrived in WWE in 2014. However, Edge was out due to injury, and fans thought they wouldn't be able to see the two stalwarts square off inside the ring.

The Rated-R Superstar made his AEW debut this year, saving The Vigilante and Allin from an attack by the Christian-led group. After teaming up at Full Gear, Copeland could challenge his fellow Hall of Famer for a one-on-one match.

The two WWE Hall of Famers must first fend off Christian, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus. Could this lay the foundation for a massive singles match between the teammates? Only time will tell.

