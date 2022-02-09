5 Potential feuds for Danhausen in AEW

Tony Khan has pulled yet another ace up his sleeve, this time in the form of Danhausen. The entry of the unorthodox wrestler into AEW signifies the ever-growing roster is getting even better. While his debut was not executed in grand fashion, fans were still excited to see him join the All Elite Brand.

He appeared out of nowhere on the Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite during the fight between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy. Cole was as surprised as the fans when the bizarre performer attempted to put a curse on him. This served as a distraction, which enabled Orange Cassidy to take back control of the bout.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

The spooky new recruit has seemingly aligned himself with Orange Cassidy for the time being. With there being a lot of mystery regarding his character, it's hard to predict what will unfold next. Here are 5 potential feuds the 31-year old wrestler can start to get involved in the mix with AEW.

#5 Danhausen's interrupting Adam Cole might ignite a feud

Adam Cole's run at AEW looked almost unstoppable until Danhausen's appearance in his match against Orange Cassidy. This interruption was definitely a factor in Cassidy being able to end Cole's singles streak at Beach Break. BayBay would understandably want revenge for this.

Adam Cole is extremely charismatic and has a way with the fans - even as a heel. Mr. "Very nice, very evil" was also a fan favorite when he got to AEW. A feud between the two would definitely split the AEW community, in a good way.

If Tony Khan does decide to go through with this option, it would be a treat to watch Cole enter with all his hype, to face off with the newcomer.

Edited by Ryan K Boman