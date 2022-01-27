Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break - Ex-WWE Superstar's nine-match winning streak ends; CM Punk annihilated; big mistake with top star's booking

Tonight's Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite is in the history books, and it turned out to be one of the most memorable episodes in recent history.

While it did little to build up the Revolution event, the show centered around an exciting in-ring contest. Moreover, an indie wrestler made a surprising debut, which prompted fans to jump out of their seats.

#5 Best/Worst: Adam Cole's undefeated streak ends on AEW Dynamite; Danhausen debuts

Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy battled in a Lights Out main event match, which got the entire wrestling world talking. Surprisingly, Cassidy defeated Cole after the two men went through brutality in and out of the ring.

Freshly Squeezed picked up the biggest win of his career, while the former NXT Champion's nine-match singles winning streak ended abruptly. After seeing him suffer a terrible loss, one may doubt he would be getting a rumored match against 'Hangman' Adam Page at Revolution this year.

Aside from the match, Danhausen surfacing from beneath the ring stunned everyone at the arena and home. Although he didn't play any pivotal role in the outcome, the 31-year-old's presence came as a feel-good moment.

Given that his arrival happened during the rubber match between Cole and Cassidy, it felt underwhelming. Considering the blend of a comical and sadistic persona he portrays, it would be absurd to point out flaws.

Danhausen is clearly a fan-favorite superstar, and fans would be interested in finding out how the company utilizes its newest acquisition moving forward.

Meanwhile, it is unknown how Cole will recover from this loss as it seems to have halted his momentum.

