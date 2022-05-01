5 feuds for Harland in AEW following his NXT departure - Former WWE Champion, ECW legend's protégé 

Despite only being in existence for three years, AEW has become a stable destination for superstars departing WWE. And since Vince McMahon's company has established a tradition of releasing batches of talent in budget cuts, more and more familiar faces have established themselves as All Elite.

It was announced yesterday that WWE had released another block of talent from its NXT roster. Among those let go were two-time NXT Women's Tag champ Dakota Kai and college football player-turned WWE recruit Harland.

Harland, real name Parker Boudreaux, signed with WWE in 2021. Boudreaux had been an offensive linebacker at the University of Central Florida before making the switch to wrestling. He received mass attention from fans months before his debut thanks to an uncanny resemblance to former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

When he did make his NXT debut, Harland was shown to be lost and angry, evoking chants of "Michael Myers" as he appeared. It didn't take long for Joe Gacy to bring the young star under his wing, with Harland serving as both a tag team partner and a menacing deterrent for those who would cross Gacy.

After being released, Parker Boudreaux took to Twitter to hype his next steps. Fans may not have seen much from Harland during his NXT run, but let's take a look at five potential feuds to establish the young star in AEW, should he choose to continue his wrestling journey.

#5. Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is another name released from WWE during his NXT run

It took less than two weeks for Samoa Joe to remind fans of his pedigree. The former NXT Champion made his return to Ring of Honor at Supercard of Honor on April 1st before capturing the ROH TV title on AEW Dynamite.

Joe is an intensely physical competitor, meshing power and speed in every move he makes. Brock Lesnar, Minoru Suzuki, and Roman Reigns are names that make competitors shudder, yet the Samoan submission machine appeared to relish the combat when he faced the three men.

Should Harland wish to establish himself as a titan in AEW, Joe would serve as the perfect starting point. Being relatively new to professional wrestling, facing a veteran of Joe's caliber would not only serve to establish his toughness, but also provide a major learning experience for the powerhouse.

#4. Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs has done well to cement himself as a threat in AEW

ECW and WWE veteran Taz can be proud as he looks upon his students, Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks. Both men have elevated their game since joining AEW, blending their individual qualities as a cohesive unit.

Starks may be the one to hold the FTW world title, but without Hobbs, that may not have been the case. The 31-year-old is a powerful and athletic individual, capable of lifting the likes of Keith Lee with ease and dominating everyone beneath this weight class.

Sometimes wrestling can be as simple as putting two titans together and letting them have the ring to deliver a spectacle akin to Godzilla vs. Kong. A recent example of this would be when Hobbs himself stood opposite Keith Lee.

Why not do the same with Harland? Especially given the added component that both Taz and Starks bring to Hobbs' corner, standing opposite the Powerhouse may well prove to be a statement to the rest of the locker room.

#3. Wardlow

Wardlow won the Face of the Revolution ladder match earlier this year

There aren't that many names that have captured fan attention quite like Wardlow. Having served as the enforcer to MJF for two years in AEW, Mr Mayhem severed ties with his employer at Revolution 2022, not long after winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

It hasn't quite been smooth sailing for the Wardog, however. He has since missed out on the TNT title and been "put to work" by MJF after the Long Islander refused to release him from his bodyguard contract.

He has, however, had the chance to showcase his skills against fellow behemoth Lance Archer on Dynamite, who the War Dog hit a running hurricanrana on like a man half his stature.

Powerful, agile, and immensely over with fans, Wardlow could potentially bring out the best in Harland, who has yet to show off his full array of skills. If nothing else, the two men clashing would create an old-school spectacle to dazzle the crowd.

#2. Keith Lee

Those who watched Keith Lee in WWE may remember the magic he produced opposite another goliath, Dominik Dijakovic. Each clash between them featured insane feats of power, agility, and aerial dexterity, serving to showcase both competitors in the best light.

Harland hasn't been a wrestler for long and is understandably limited in the work he can produce at this point. An opponent like Keith Lee would not only serve as a statement for Harland in AEW, but a vital learning experience with a far more seasoned veteran.

The Limitless One is also a remarkable seller for his size, capable of making his opponents look like a million bucks. Facing such a master of the craft would work well to cement Harland in his new surroundings.

#1. AEW Commentator Paul Wight

Paul Wight primarily provides commentary for AEW on Dark: Elevation

If Harland is to establish himself as the next big thing in AEW, there are no bigger opponents than Paul Wight (literally). The world's largest athlete has carved out a career of championships and dominant performances, towering over his competition in WCW and WWE before joining AEW.

At 50 years old, Wight has entered the twilight of his career. Short of a dream match with Shaquille O'Neal, there isn't much for the veteran to accomplish as an in-ring competitor.

With that being said, who else could provide such an impactful feud for Harland at such a young age? It's a long-running trope in professional wrestling that a legend leaves the ring behind after putting over a rising young star. An angle with Harland could be a fitting swansong for a legendary career.

Even if Harland isn't the final opponent for Paul Wight, having such a momentous clash so early in his career would still serve well in establishing the former WWE star's threat to the rest of the roster.

