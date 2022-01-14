5 feuds Jon Moxley could have when he returns to AEW

Since he left WWE in 2019, Jon Moxley has reemerged as one of the definitive names in AEW. Rising to main event status in the company, it was on his shoulders that All Elite Wrestling took the wrestling world by storm.

Through his various feuds, he became one of the mainstay attractions that drew wrestling fans to AEW, headlined by a nearly 300 day-long world title reign.

Unfortunately, Moxley has been sidelined for personal reasons since November. However, with the recent news he will wrestle in GCW on January 23, many believe his return to Tony Khan's promotion may be very soon.

Jon Moxley @JonMoxley We on some old school Cincinnati Gardens shit in this Mfer We on some old school Cincinnati Gardens shit in this Mfer https://t.co/YZcuOXCHOB

Here are five potential feuds Moxley could have when he returns to AEW.

#5. Jon Moxley vs. Miro

Since his loss to Bryan Danielson at Full Gear 2021, it's fair to say Miro has been a bit directionless these past few months.

There's no doubt he has greatly improved since his arrival in AEW, finding his place as the near-unstoppable Redeemer, on a holy quest to prove his superiority both inside and out of the ring.

Despite his promo and character work being impeccable recently, Miro has lacked any noteworthy opponents to continue his dominant rise in All Elite Wrestling.

A feud with Moxley could be just the push both wrestlers need moving forward, with Miro finally getting a worthy challenge to face off against after both wrestlers' hiatus from TV.

